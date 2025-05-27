Sean Combs Wants Kid Cudi Car Explosion Statement Stuck From The Record - Noise11.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal team has asked a judge to strike Kid Cudi’s claims about his 2012 Porsche explosion from the record.

Kid Cudi took to the witness stand on 22 May during Combs’s ongoing racketeering and sex trafficking trial and claimed that the star “was lying” when he denied having anything to do with the car explosion.

Combs’ team have now filed court documents to have that section of Cudi’s testimony struck from the record, claiming that a “witness generally cannot testify that in his opinion, a declarant was lying when making a statement”. They argued that Cudi’s allegations were “mere speculation” and posed “significant dangers of unfair prejudice”.

“Mescudi’s speculation about Combs’s involvement had minimal probative value, whereas the danger of unfair prejudice, particularly since he was opining about an ultimate issue as to which he was the alleged victim – whether Combs was guilty of arson, one of the charged racketeering acts – was great,” his lawyers wrote, reports People.

During his testimony last week, Cudi spoke about his 2011 romance with singer Cassie Ventura while she was on a break from her on-off relationship with Combs. In 2012, after they had split up, his car was set on fire.

“The top of my Porsche was cut open and that’s where they inserted the Molotov cocktail,” he testified.

He alleged that Combs gave him a “very cold stare” and insisted he didn’t “know what you’re talking about” when he asked him about the car during a meeting at Soho House in Los Angeles.

Combs allegedly apologised for “all that bullshit” when they encountered each other at the same place years later.

Earlier this month, Cassie, who dated Combs on and off between 2007 and 2018, alleged that he threatened to blow up Cudi’s car after he found out about their romance.

Combs denies all of the charges against him. The trial continues.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

