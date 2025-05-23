Kid Cudi Tells The Court Diddy Torched His Porsche - Noise11.com

As the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial continues, the court today heard how Diddy set fire to a Porsche owned by rapper Kid Cudi.

Kid Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi) has told this story before but this was the first time he has been told in a court under oath.

Mescudi recalled the incident from 2012 where he claims Combs torched the car because Cudi went out with Combs’ girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Ventura is the victim of Combs’ violent attack in a New York hotel that has been seen via security footage and tabled as evidence against Combs in court.

The torched Porsche was reported to Los Angeles police on 9 January 2012. Combs denied having anything to do with the fire.

Cudi also told that Combs broke into his house in December 2011 after Combs found out he was seeing Cassie.

Cudi’s evidence was to display Combs character as a violent thug. His testimony matches Cassie’s description of Combs persona.

Combs is on trial for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation for prostitution.

The court is now adjourned until next Tuesday due to the long weekend holiday in the USA this weekend.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook