Robbie Williams Recruits Black Sabbath Guitarist Tony Iommi For New Song ‘Rocket’ - Noise11.com

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is the guitarist on the new Robbie Williams song ‘Rocket’.

‘Rocket’ will be on Williams’ 13th studio album ‘Britpop’. The song credited to Williams, Iommi and the producers Karl Brazil and Tom Longworth.

Announcing ‘Britpop’ Williams said, “I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995. It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British Music. I’ve worked with some of my heroes on this album; it’s raw, there are more guitars and it’s an album that’s even more upbeat and anthemic than usual. There’s some ‘Brit’ in there and there’s certainly some ‘pop’ too – I’m immensely proud of this as a body of work and I’m excited for fans to hear this album”.

Williams will tour the UK and Europe starting 31 May in Edinburgh.

