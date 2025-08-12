Tool, Garbage, Weezer To Play Good Things 2025 - Noise11.com

Good Things is back for 2025 with Tool, Weezer and Garbage leading the 2025 line-up.
Tool last played Australia in 2020 weeks before the Covid lockdown. Weezer played Australia in 2023. Garbage were lost in Australia in 2016.
The Good Things Festival in Australia has been running since 2018, making it a relatively young, yet firmly established event on the Aussie music calendar.
The inaugural Good Things Festival launched in 2018, featuring headliners like The Offspring and Stone Sour, and touring through Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. The festival returned in 2019 for a second edition, maintaining its multi-city format. In 2020 and 2021 the festival went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed in 2022 and has continued annually, most recently staging events in December 2024 and planning the 2025 edition for December 5–7.
And onto 2025:
The 2025 GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL LINE UP:
TOOL
Weezer
Garbage
All Time Low
Machine Head
The All-American Rejects
Knocked Loose
Lorna Shore
Refused
New Found Glory
Make Them Suffer
Dayseeker
James Reyne
Kublai Khan TX
Cobra Starship
Goldfinger
Tonight Alive
Bad Nerves
Civic
Dead Poet Society
Fever 333
Gwar
High Vis
Inertia
Palaye Royale
Scene Queen
South Arcade
Wargasm
Windwaker
Yours Truly
Plus the chaos of Stage 666!
DATES AND VENUES:
Friday 5 December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (16+)
Saturday 6 December – Sydney Showground, Sydney (16+)
Sunday 7 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (16+)
Pre-sale tickets on sale Tuesday 19 August @ 10am AEST Time
Sign up now for pre-sale tickets at www.goodthingsfestival.com.au
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Noise11.com
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Noise11 on Instagram
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook