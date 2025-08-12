Tool, Garbage, Weezer To Play Good Things 2025 - Noise11.com

Good Things is back for 2025 with Tool, Weezer and Garbage leading the 2025 line-up.

Tool last played Australia in 2020 weeks before the Covid lockdown. Weezer played Australia in 2023. Garbage were lost in Australia in 2016.

The Good Things Festival in Australia has been running since 2018, making it a relatively young, yet firmly established event on the Aussie music calendar.

The inaugural Good Things Festival launched in 2018, featuring headliners like The Offspring and Stone Sour, and touring through Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. The festival returned in 2019 for a second edition, maintaining its multi-city format. In 2020 and 2021 the festival went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed in 2022 and has continued annually, most recently staging events in December 2024 and planning the 2025 edition for December 5–7.

And onto 2025:

The 2025 GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL LINE UP:

TOOL

Weezer

Garbage

All Time Low

Machine Head

The All-American Rejects

Knocked Loose

Lorna Shore

Refused

New Found Glory

Make Them Suffer

Dayseeker

James Reyne

Kublai Khan TX

Cobra Starship

Goldfinger

Tonight Alive

Bad Nerves

Civic

Dead Poet Society

Fever 333

Gwar

High Vis

Inertia

Palaye Royale

Scene Queen

South Arcade

Wargasm

Windwaker

Yours Truly

Plus the chaos of Stage 666!

DATES AND VENUES:

Friday 5 December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (16+)

Saturday 6 December – Sydney Showground, Sydney (16+)

Sunday 7 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (16+)

Pre-sale tickets on sale Tuesday 19 August @ 10am AEST Time

Sign up now for pre-sale tickets at www.goodthingsfestival.com.au

