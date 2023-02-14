New Linkin Park Track ‘Lost’ Is Unused ‘Meteora’ Song - Noise11.com

Linkin Park’s new song ‘Lost’ is a 20-year old unused track from the ‘Meteora’ album.

“Finding ‘Lost’ was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself,” Mike Shinoda said in a media release.

The video for ‘Lost’ was directed by Maciej Kuriara and pplpleasr and features AI technology.

Linkin Park have been inactive since the death of singer Chester Bennington in 2017. The band has continued to create new editions of their works. The expanded ‘Hybrid Theory’ was released in 2020 and ‘Minutes To Midnight’ in 2022.

To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Meteora’ a box set edition of the album will be released in April.

The Super Deluxe Box contains 5 LPs, 4 CDs and 3 DVDs:

VINYL: Meteora, Live In Texas – the full concert released on vinyl for the first time, and Live in Nottingham 2003, an unreleased legendary live concert from March 2003. The two live albums on vinyl are exclusive to the Super Deluxe Edition

CD: Meteora, LPU Rarities 2.0, Live Rarities 2003-2004, Lost Demos

DVD: 4 previously unreleased concerts, plus the new “Work In Progress” lifestyle documentary.

The beautifully designed box also includes many exclusive contents: 40-page book with band commentary, 36 x 24 poster, sticker sheet, stencil, and 12 x 12 litho designed by Delta, the renowned street artist featured on the album cover.

‘Meteora’

1. ‘Foreword’

2. ‘Don’t Stay’

3. ‘Somewhere I Belong’

4. ‘Lying From You’

5. ‘Hit The Floor’

6. ‘Easier To Run’

7. ‘Faint’

8. ‘Figure.09’

9. ‘Breaking The Habit’

10. ‘From The Inside’

11. ‘Nobody’s Listening’

12. ‘Session’

13. ‘Numb’

‘LPU Rarities 2.0’

1. ‘A.06’

2. ‘Pretty Birdy (Somewhere I Belong 2002 Demo)’

3. ‘Sold My Soul To Yo Mama’

4. ‘Standing In The Middle’

5. ‘Program (Meteora Demo)’

6. ‘Faint (Demo 2002)’

7. ‘Figure.09 (Demo 2002)’

8. ‘Drawing (Breaking The Habit Demo 2002)’

9. ‘Cumulus (2002 Demo)’

10. ‘A-Six (Original Long Version)’

11. ‘Soundtrack (Meteora Demo)’

12. ‘Broken Foot (Meteora Demo)’

13. ‘Ominous (Meteora Demo)’

14. ‘Unfortunate (Unreleased Demo 2002)’

15. ‘Pepper (Meteora Demo)’

16. ‘Breaking The Habit (Original Mike 2002 Demo)’

17. ‘Halo (Unreleased Demo 2002)’

18. ‘Rhinocerous (2002 Demo)’

19. ‘Attached (2003 Demo)’

‘Live Rarities 2003-2004’

1. ‘Lying From You (Live LPU Tour 2003)’

2. ‘From The Inside (Live LPU Tour 2003)’

3. ‘Easier To Run (Live LPU Tour 2003)’

4. ‘Step Up (Live Projekt Revolution 2002)’

5. ‘My December (Live Projekt Revolution 2002)’

6. ‘Crawling (Live Reading Festival 2003)’

7. ‘Breaking The Habit (Live Rock Am Ring 2004)’

8. ‘Step Up/Nobody’s Listening/It’s Goin’ Down (Live)’

9. ‘Wish (Live Projekt Revolution 2004)’

10. ‘One Step Closer featuring Jonathan Davis (Live Projekt Revolution 2004)’

‘Live In Texas’ **

1. ‘Don’t Stay’

2. ‘Somewhere I Belong’

3. ‘Lying From You’

4. ‘Papercut’

5. ‘Side Two’

6. ‘Points Of Authority’

7. ‘Runaway’

8. ‘Faint’

9. ‘From The Inside’

10. ‘Figure.09’

11. ‘With You’

12. ‘By Myself’

13. ‘P5hng Me A*Wy’

14. ‘Numb’

15. ‘Crawling’

16. ‘In The End’

17. ‘A Place For My Head’

18. ‘One Step Closer’

‘Live In Nottingham 2003’ **

1. ‘Session’

2. ‘Don’t Stay ’

3. ‘Somewhere I Belong’

4. ‘Lying From You’

5. ‘Papercut’

6. ‘Points Of Authority’

7. ‘Runaway’

8. ‘Faint’

9. ‘From The Inside’

10. ‘Hit The Floor’

11. ‘With You’

12. ‘Crawling ’

13. ‘In The End ’

14. ‘Easier To Run’

15. ‘A Place For My Head ’

16. ‘One Step Closer’

‘Lost Demos’ **

1. ‘Lost’

2. ‘Fighting Myself’

3. ‘More The Victim’

4. ‘Massive’

5. ‘Healing Foot’

6. ‘A6 (Meteora|20 Demo)’

7. ‘Cuidado (Lying From You Demo)’

8. ‘Husky (Hit The Floor Demo)’

9. ‘Interrogation (Easier To Run Demo)’

10. ‘Faint (Meteora|20 Demo)’

11. ‘Plaster 2 (Figure.09 Demo)’

12. ‘Shifter (From The Inside Demo)’

13. ‘Wesside’

14. ‘Resolution’

** only available on the digital edition and “super deluxe” box set.

