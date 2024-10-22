 New Order To Return To Australia In 2025 - Noise11.com
New Order To Return To Australia In 2025

by Paul Cashmere on October 23, 2024

New Order will play their first Australian dates since 2020.

New Order got their shows done in Sydney on 11 March 2020 and Melbourne on 14 March 2020 before it all went south with lockdowns. The 2025 dates will see the band back in Melbourne and Sydney as well as Brisbane and Perth.

New Order came to Australia for Livid in 2016. They also toured in 2012, 2002 and before that 15 years earlier in 1987, 1985 and 1982.

New Order is (since 1980) Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert, with Phil Cunningham (since 2001) and Tom Chapman (since 2011). Sumner , Morris and Gilbert were also Joy Division (with Ian Curtis until his death in 1980) from 1976. They changed their name to New Order after the death of Curtis.

In a statement New Order said, “It’s an honour to be coming back to perform in one of our favourite places. We sadly had to cancel a Melbourne show in March 2020, as a consequence of Covid and are so happy we can come back to play again. We’ve always loved playing in Australia and are excited to be returning for a run of very special shows in 2025. Good things come to those who wait!”

At their most recent show on 24 August 2024 the setlist was:

Academic (from Music Complete, 2015)
Crystal (from Get Ready, 2001)
Age of Consent (from Power, Corruption and Lies, 1983)
Regret (from Republic, 1993)
Ceremony (from Substance 1987, 1987)
Isolation (from Joy Division, Closer, 1980)
Your Silent Face (from Power, Corruption and Lies, 1983)
Be a Rebel (single,
Nothing but a Fool (from Music Complete, 2015)
Sub-Culture (from Low Life, 1984)
Bizarre Love Triangle (from Brotherhood, 1986)
Vanishing Point (from Technique, 1989)
Plastic (from Music Complete, 2015)
True Faith (from Substance 1987, 1987)
Blue Monday (12” single, 1983)
Temptation (from Substance 1987, 1987)

Encore:
Atmosphere (from Joy Division, Substance, 1987)
Transmission (from Joy Division, Substance, 1987)
Love Will Tear Us Apart (from Joy Division, Substance, 1987)

NEW ORDER – AUSTRALIAN TOUR
Presented by TEG Live
Tickets available from: teglive.com.au

Wed 5 Mar | RAC Arena, Perth
Sat 8 Mar | Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
Tues 11 Mar | Riverstage, Brisbane
Fri 14 Mar | Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney
Sat 15 Mar | Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney

