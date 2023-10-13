New Trailer for Robbie Williams Netflix Doco Released - Noise11.com

Netflix have released a new trailer for the upcoming four part documentary ‘Robbie Williams’.

The doco is a Ridley Scott production. Sir Ridley Scott, as he became known in 2003, made ‘Alien’, ‘Blade Runner’, ‘Thelma and Louise’, ‘Gladiator’, ‘Hannibal’ and ‘House of Gucci’.

ROBBIE WILLIAMS… A four-part documentary series which features up to 30 years of never-before-seen archive footage behind the star, coming only to Netflix, Nov 8. Directed by EMMY and BAFTA nominated, Joe Pearlman, and produced by Ridley Scott Associates and executive produced by Academy Award, BAFTA and Grammy winning director Asif Kapadia.

‘Robbie Williams’ will premiere on Netflix on 8 November 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

