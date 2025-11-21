Stranger Than Kindness Returns As A Global Virtual Nick Cave Experience - Noise11.com

In 2020, The Royal Danish Library unveiled Stranger Than Kindness, The Nick Cave Exhibition, a major cultural event that offered an unprecedented window into the creative world of Nick Cave. The exhibition has now returned in a digital form. The new edition is an immersive virtual experience that brings Cave’s artistic universe to global audiences through an ultra-high-resolution 3D platform, complete with a newly recorded audio guide narrated by Cave.

Curated for The Black Diamond in Copenhagen, the original exhibition blended biography, autobiography and fiction in a characteristically unconventional way. Cave collaborated closely with curators Christina Back and Janine Barrand to shape a narrative that traced the evolution of his artistic, personal and spiritual life. The exhibition presented more than 300 items from six decades of activity, including notebooks, letters, photographs, songs, soundscapes and installations that chronicled everything from his early days in Australia to his international acclaim with The Bad Seeds.

The virtual edition recreates the physical exhibition in meticulous detail through a gigapixel 3D scan, created in partnership with digital specialists MadPixel. Viewers can move freely through the reconstructed spaces, inspect artworks at close range and explore archival material using interactive storytelling tools. The experience aims to replicate the exhibition’s emotional and spatial depth, allowing audiences to absorb the creative context that has shaped Cave’s work.

Cave recorded a new audio guide in 2025, in conversation with co-curator Christina Back. Visitors can hear Cave reflect on the influences behind the exhibited pieces, providing rare insight into his creative process. The virtual exhibition also features the original soundscapes composed by Cave and Warren Ellis, reinforcing the atmospheric quality of the project.

The virtual exhibition is free and accessible now at the official exhibition site.

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds will return to Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand in January and February 2026 with The Wild God Tour, the most acclaimed production of the band’s career. The tour follows triumphant runs across the UK, Europe and North America in 2024 and 2025, where audiences responded with strong enthusiasm to the show’s power and intensity.

The setlist will feature works from the band’s 2024 album Wild God, alongside material from every decade of their extensive catalogue. The tour demonstrates the continuing strength of a group that began with the release of From Her To Eternity in 1984, and evolved through landmark albums including Tender Prey, The Boatman’s Call and Ghosteen. Their performances remain renowned for their emotional force and deep connection with audiences.

Tickets are available now through Nick Cave’s official channels.

Coinciding with the virtual exhibition and tour announcement, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds will release a new live album titled Live God on 5 December. The album captures fifteen performances from The Wild God Tour, which Cave has described as an antidote to despair. The recording will be released on Premium Double Gatefold LP, Double CD and Digital formats. The first single, Wild God (Live God), is available to stream and download now. Live God will be issued on Bad Seed in partnership with Play It Again Sam.

The creation of the virtual exhibition marks a significant shift for The Royal Danish Library, which aims to expand its cultural presence beyond traditional gallery spaces. The institution intends to make large-scale digital exhibitions a core part of its future programming so that audiences can access rich cultural experiences regardless of geography or circumstance.

The original exhibition was supported by Gucci and Beckett-Fonden, and it later travelled to Montreal in 2022. Its rebirth as a virtual experience ensures that its artistic value will continue to evolve.

