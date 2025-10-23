Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds To Release Live Album ‘Live God' Capturing The Wild God Tour - Noise11.com

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will release a new live album Live God on 5 December 2025, a sonic testament to their electrifying Wild God Tour that spanned the UK, Europe and North America through 2024 and 2025. Across 15 songs, Live God captures the cathartic power and transcendent atmosphere that defined this era of the band, which Cave described as “an antidote to despair.”
The album, out through Bad Seed in partnership with Play It Again Sam, arrives on Premium Double Gatefold LP, Double CD and Digital formats. The first single Wild God (Live God) is streaming now, offering a glimpse of the band’s commanding performances that left audiences spellbound from London to Los Angeles.
Live God serves as both a celebration and documentation of one of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ most compelling tours to date. The tracklist features the complete live performance of their acclaimed 2024 studio record Wild God, alongside reimagined versions of enduring favourites like From Her To Eternity, Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry and Into My Arms.
Live God is a snapshot of Cave and his band at their most dynamic. Cave’s poetic intensity, Warren Ellis’s ethereal textures and the powerhouse rhythm section of Jim Sclavunos, Larry Mullins and Colin Greenwood make this lineup one of the most formidable incarnations of The Bad Seeds in their four-decade history.
Live God Tracklist
Frogs
Wild God
O Children
From Her To Eternity
Long Dark Night
Cinnamon Horses
Tupelo
Conversion
Bright Horses
Joy
I Need You
Carnage
Red Right Hand
White Elephant
O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)
Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry
Into My Arms
As The Waters Cover The Sea
Since their formation in 1983 following the dissolution of The Birthday Party, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have carved an identity as one of the world’s most intense and enduring live acts. Their performances have always been theatre, communion and exorcism rolled into one. From The Mercy Seat to Red Right Hand, their catalogue reflects a career of uncompromising creativity and emotional ferocity.
Before returning to Europe for a new run of festival appearances in mid-2026, The Wild God Tour will arrive in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand in January and February 2026. The tour will be presented by Supersonic Australasia, with the Australian leg culminating in a three-night stand at Alexandra Gardens in Melbourne.
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds The Wild God Tour 2026
Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand
Tickets on sale now from nickcave.com
Presented by Supersonic Australasia
Fremantle Park, Perth WA
Saturday 17 January
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA
Tuesday 20 January
The Domain, Sydney NSW
Friday 23 January
Saturday 24 January
Victoria Park, Brisbane QLD
Tuesday 27 January
Alexandra Gardens, Melbourne VIC
Friday 30 January
Saturday 31 January
Sunday 1 February
In association with Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts
Exclusive NZ shows
TSB Arena, Wellington, Aotearoa New Zealand
Thursday 5 February
Friday 6 February
Among the European dates announced for mid-2026, one show already stands out. The sold-out headline performance at Preston Park in Brighton on 31 July 2026 will serve as an emotional homecoming for Cave, whose long-standing ties to the city have shaped much of his creative life. It promises to be a defining moment for both Brighton and The Bad Seeds.
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds live line-up:
Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Colin Greenwood, Jim Sclavunos, George Vjestica, Larry Mullins, Carly Paradis.
