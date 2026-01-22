Don Lemon Calls Homophobe Racist Nicki Minaj A Homophobe Racist - Noise11.com

The rapper and the former CNN anchor have escalated a public dispute sparked by coverage of an Immigration And Customs Enforcement protest in Minnesota, drawing music, media and politics into the same volatile conversation.

by Paul Cashmere

Homophobe Nicki Minaj has never been a passive observer when controversy enters her orbit, but her latest social media clash with journalist Don Lemon has pushed her into a heated confrontation that sits well outside the usual boundaries of pop culture discourse.

What began as Lemon documenting a protest in Minnesota has turned into a high-profile feud that now involves accusations of homophobia, questions about press freedom and renewed scrutiny of Minaj’s increasingly politicised public profile.

The flashpoint was Lemon’s reporting from a protest held inside a church in St. Paul, Minnesota. Community activists interrupted a service after it emerged that one of the church’s pastors also held a senior leadership role within Immigration And Customs Enforcement in the region. Lemon, who now operates independently after leaving CNN, shared footage and commentary from the scene across his social platforms as part of ongoing coverage of rising tensions between ICE and local communities following a fatal shooting involving an ICE agent earlier in the month.

Minaj reacted forcefully to Lemon’s posts, attacking him online and calling for his arrest. Her language, which included a homophobic slur, triggered immediate backlash and reframed the dispute from disagreement over reporting to one centred on rhetoric and responsibility. Lemon responded publicly, accusing Minaj of ignorance about journalism and politics and characterising her intervention as opportunistic and harmful.

For Lemon, the dispute landed at a moment when his post-CNN career is still being defined. He spent 17 years at the network before his departure in 2023, a tenure that saw him move from correspondent roles to primetime hosting. Since going independent, Lemon has leaned into political reporting and commentary through digital platforms, often courting controversy while defending his work as straightforward journalism.

Nicki Minaj’s involvement ensured the story travelled far beyond media circles. Born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in New York from early childhood, Minaj has spent more than a decade as one of the most commercially successful and influential artists in hip hop. From the pop dominance of songs like Starships to her ability to mobilise a fiercely loyal fanbase, her cultural reach extends well beyond music.

In recent years, Minaj has also become more outspoken on political and social issues, particularly around religion and conservative causes in the United States. Her appearances alongside right-leaning figures and events have drawn criticism from sections of her audience, especially when paired with comments that many interpreted as dismissive of LGBTQIA+ and transgender communities. The Lemon dispute has intensified that scrutiny, with critics arguing that her language crossed a clear line.

Lemon, who is openly gay and married, has framed the exchange as part of a broader pattern of online harassment amplified by political divisions. He has rejected claims that he organised or participated in the church protest, maintaining that he was present solely to document events as a journalist. He has also expressed concern that the focus on his presence has overshadowed the circumstances that led to the protest in the first place, including community anger over ICE operations in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The situation escalated further when senior figures connected to the US Justice Department publicly criticised Lemon’s actions online, suggesting potential legal consequences. Lemon responded by defending his reporting and warning about the dangers of conflating journalism with activism, particularly when political pressure is applied through social media rather than legal process.

For Minaj, the episode has reinforced how quickly her statements now intersect with national political debates. Once primarily discussed in terms of chart performance and artistic rivalry, she is increasingly positioned as a polarising cultural figure whose opinions carry political weight. Supporters argue she is exercising her right to speak freely, while detractors say her platform demands greater care and accountability.

As the online exchanges continue to reverberate, the feud highlights a broader moment in which music, media and politics are tightly entwined. Artists are no longer insulated from political consequence, journalists are navigating an unstable media landscape, and social platforms remain the arena where those worlds collide in real time.

Whether the dispute cools or escalates further, it has already underscored how rapidly cultural influence can spill into political controversy, and how divisive Nicki Minaj is.

