Noel Gallagher and Sara McDonald To Divorce - Noise11.com

Noel Gallagher and Sara McDonald To Divorce

by Music-News.com on January 17, 2023

in News

Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald are getting divorced.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they are parting ways after 11 years of marriage.

“Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority,” the rep commented. “Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time.”

The former Oasis star and Sara met in a nightclub in 2000 and wed in June 2011.

They are parents to sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12.

Noel is also father to daughter Anaïs, 22, from his marriage to Meg Mathews.

