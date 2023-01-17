Noel Gallagher Channels The Bee Gees In New Song 'Easy Now' - Noise11.com

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will release new album ‘Council Skies’ on 2 June.

Gallagher has given fans a taster of what’s to come with the record after releasing its lead single ‘Easy Now’ on Tuesday (17.01.23), which is accompanied by a music video featuring ‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock.

And it sounds a lot like Bee Gees ‘Run To Me’.

Noel said of the album: “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that.

“‘Top of the Pops’ on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

The record – which is available to pre-order in various formats including CD, Heavyweight Vinyl with Bonus 7″, a digital and deluxe edition with three LPs and a two-CD version boasting features from The Cure frontman Robert Smith and the Pet Shop Boys – was made at Noel’s Lone Star Recording Studios and the iconic Abbey Road Studios with production from Paul ‘Strangeboy’ Stacey and a guest appearance from The Smiths’ former guitarist Johnny Marr.

The album’s artwork was captured by Manchester-based photographer Kevin Cummins and honours a century of the opening of Maine Road Football Stadium, the former home of Noel’s beloved Manchester City and takes fans on a tour of the rest of the 55-year-old rocker’s favourite spots in his home city.

The release of the album will be marked by a string of headline shows across the UK including venues in Manchester, London and Wales.

