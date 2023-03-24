 Noel Gallagher Explains New Song 'Dead To The World' - Noise11.com
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher Explains New Song ‘Dead To The World’

by Music-News.com on March 24, 2023

in News

Noel Gallagher speaks to Jo Whiley ahead of a world exclusive first play of his new track.

Noel: It’s one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written… particularly in High Flying Birds…. its very very very orchestral. There’s no drums on it at all, it’s just me on an acoustic guitar and a piano and an orchestra and a bassist.

Jo: What’s it about?

Noel: Well actually, funnily enough, so when I go to Argentina I stay in this one specific hotel and Argentinian fans are, hands down, the greatest in the world… I get loads of kids, they stay outside this hotel 24 hours a day and they take it in shifts and the night shift always bring their guitars. And I remember one night, the last night I was there, I couldn’t sleep, jet lag or something… and they were playing Oasis and High Flying Birds songs in the car park and they were all getting the words wrong, and I’m sitting there having a drink going, ‘That’s not the right words’, and that song started about me writing a song about it. And one of the lines in the song says ‘I’m going to write you a song, it won’t take me long and you can change all the words, but you’ll still get them wrong.’ And it started off like that and then that ended up being the second verse, but I guess it’s quite a personal song. I guess when people hear it they’ll understand why, but it’s about being too tired to argue. You know there’s the saying, ‘dead to the world’. I had to explain it to the French girls in the band what it meant. It’s like when you’re in the deepest of sleeps.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Depeche Mode photo from Live Nation
Depeche Mode Perform ‘Ghosts Again’ For Jimmy Kimmel

Depeche Mode were on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week performing ‘Ghosts Again’ from the new ‘Memento Mori’ album.

1 min ago
Billy Morgan of Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman
Billy Corgan Sends Australian Fans A Message

Billy Corgan has dropped a few quick words for Australian fans talking up the Australian tour in April with Jane’s Addiction and Amyl and the Sniffers as well as Redhook and Battlesnake and the NMW and WAOA wrestlers.

2 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Back In the Studio Working With Max Martin

Madonna is working on new music with Max Martin.

3 days ago
The Game, Noise11.com, music news, Photo
The Game Cancels Australian Tour A Day Before It Starts

The Game is a no show for his Australian tour. In his place A.B. Original has been added to the line-up.

3 days ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead Re-Activition Is Still Years Away

Philip Selway of Radiohead admits a Radiohead reunion is "further down the line".

4 days ago
Russell Morris at The Espy St Kilda 24 April 2019 photo by Noise11
10 Classic Australian Acts Set To Play Sunset Sounds In Torquay At Easter

Torquay will host the all-day 10 classic artist strong Sunset Sounds line-up over Easter.

5 days ago
Matchbox Twenty
Matchbox Twenty Premiere First Song In Over A Decade ‘Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)’

Matchbox Twenty have revealed the first song of their next album. ‘Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)’ is the first new music for Matchbox Twenty since the 2012 album 'North'.

6 days ago