 Noel Gallagher Shares New Song 'Pretty Boy' Featuring Johnny Marr - Noise11.com
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher Shares New Song ‘Pretty Boy’ Featuring Johnny Marr

by Music-News.com on November 1, 2022

in News

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are back with the new song, ‘Pretty Boy’, featuring Johnny Marr.

Gallagher has released the lead single from the upcoming follow-up to 2017’s ‘Who Built The Moon?’, and he’s hailed his good friend Johnny, who plays lead guitar, for “taking it somewhere special”.

He said: “For this new record it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear. Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special.”

Noel, who is reluctant to feature in his own music promos, teased: “Oh … and watch out for a cameo from me in the video … first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin’ Hot Wotsits Giants!!”

Since the last record, the former Oasis star has been experimenting with various genres on a series EPs, including the infectious dance track ‘Black Star Dancing’, from the 2019 EP of the same name.

A second EP, ‘This Is The Place’, followed that year, and a third, ‘Blue Moon Rising’, in 2020.

In June 2021, NGHFB released the chart-topping greatest hits collection ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will release their fourth studio album in 2023, with “further details to be revealed soon.”

Stream ‘Pretty Boy’ on all major streaming services.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Johnny Marr, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Johnny Marr, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Archie Roach, The Age Music Victoria Awards, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Archie Roach To Receive At State Funeral From Dan Andrews Government

Music legend Archie Roach will be farewelled by the State of Victoria with a state funeral planned for 15 December.

4 hours ago
Jarvis Cocker: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pulp Reunion Shows Won’t Have Steve Mackay

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey won't be partaking in their reunion shows.

1 day ago
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Nick Cave Sets To Work On Next Album

Nick Cave is planning to start work on a new album.

1 day ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Archie Roach and Ruby Hunter Statue To Be Unveiled In Fitzroy

Indigenous music legends Archie Roach and Ruby Hunter will be honored with a statue in the Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy in 2023.

3 days ago
Salt N Pepa, music news, noise11.com
Salt N Pepa To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Salt-N-Pepa will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 4 November.

5 days ago
Slipknot
Slipknot To Present Knotfest In Australia

Slipknot will present the Knotfest music festival in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in 2023.

5 days ago
Tim Rogers Tines of Stars
Tim Rogers Resurrects The Twin Set For A Debut Album Bookend

Tim Rogers first solo album ‘What Rhymes with Cars and Girls’ was released in 1999 as Tim Rogers & The Twin Set. Now 23 years later, he has created the bookend ‘Tines of Stars Unfurled’.

October 25, 2022