Noise11 Invites You To Attend M.I.C.S On Youth Conference On Us - Noise11.com

With the first M.I.C.S. on Youth conference and showcases this weekend in Melbourne, Noise11.com has a limited number of places for the event if you would like to attend.
The music industry conference is designed for 15 to 25 year olds interested in a career in the music industry.
Panels will focus on Production, Marketing, Strategy and Rights with a Keynote address by FENIX360 principals Allan Klepfisz and Sandy Monteiro on generating alternate revenues using the FENIX360 app.
The full program for M.I.C.S. on Youth is:
Saturday 31 August 2024
10:30 AM – Doors Open
YOUTH MATTERS – 11:00 AM – 12:45 PM
• 11:00 AM – 11:15 AM | Presentation of Youth Survey Results
Location: Auditorium
Speaker: Simone Schinkel
• 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM | Workshop with YLab
Location: Room 2.3
Speakers: Lorraine Roberts & Patrick Donovan
• 12:15 PM – 12:45 PM | All Ages Panel
Location: Room 2.3
Speakers: Jay-Dee Pitcaithly, Alan Long, Craig Reardon, Stacey Pommer
Moderator: Patrick Donovan
PRODUCTION – 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
• Location: Auditorium
Speakers: François Tetaz, Jan Skubiszewski, Michael Parisi, Sandy Monteiro, Jack Howard
Moderator: Matt O’Gorman
LUNCH BREAK – 12:30 PM – 12:45 PM
FENIX360 – 12:45 PM – 1:45 PM
• Location: Auditorium
Speakers: Allan Klepfisz, Sandy Monteiro
Moderator: Jane Gazzo
COFFEE BREAK – 1:45 PM – 2:00 PM
HOW TO DIY/RELEASE STRATEGY – 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
• Location: Auditorium
Speakers: Michael Parisi, Sandy Monteiro, Craig Harnath, Sarah Hamilton, Stacey Pommer
Moderator: Matt O’Gorman
TO KNOW ONE’S RIGHTS – 2:45 PM – 3:30 PM
• Location: Room 2.3
Speakers: Moira Mckenzie, Annie Pirotta, Liz Pommer
MINDMAP – 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
• Location: Auditorium
Speakers: JF Ponthieux, Chloe Virtue, Natalie Pinto, Nick Marson
Moderator: Jane Gazzo
HOW TO MARKET YOUR MUSIC – 3:30 PM – 4:15 PM
• Location: Room 2.2
Speakers: Miriam Wallace, Mary Mihelakos
WOMXN IN MUSIC – 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM
• Location: Auditorium
Speakers: Cassie Walker, Charlie Lane, Jane Gazzo, Sarah Hamilton
Included are entries to two live events:
The Prince Bandroom for a +18 showcase of up and coming independant Melbourne bands (a +18 show and networking opportunity) at 7pm on the 31st of August.
The Espy Basement for an All Ages showcase at 2pm on the 1st of September.
Head here for the full program
The M.I.C.S. on Youth forum will be held at JMC Academy, 208 Park Street, South Melbourne from 10:30am Saturday 31 August with showcases at the Prince Bandroom, St Kilda from 7pm Saturday and from 2pm Sunday at The Espy, St Kilda.
Then on Sunday The Prince Bandroom and the Espy Basement will be open for artist showcases.
