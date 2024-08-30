 Noise11 Invites You To Attend M.I.C.S On Youth Conference On Us - Noise11.com
MICS on Youth forum 2024

Noise11 Invites You To Attend M.I.C.S On Youth Conference On Us

by Paul Cashmere on August 30, 2024

in News

With the first M.I.C.S. on Youth conference and showcases this weekend in Melbourne, Noise11.com has a limited number of places for the event if you would like to attend.

The music industry conference is designed for 15 to 25 year olds interested in a career in the music industry.

Panels will focus on Production, Marketing, Strategy and Rights with a Keynote address by FENIX360 principals Allan Klepfisz and Sandy Monteiro on generating alternate revenues using the FENIX360 app.

For a complimentary ticket to the event from Noise11.com and FENIX360 CLICK HERE.

The full program for M.I.C.S. on Youth is:

Saturday 31 August 2024

10:30 AM – Doors Open

YOUTH MATTERS – 11:00 AM – 12:45 PM
• 11:00 AM – 11:15 AM | Presentation of Youth Survey Results
Location: Auditorium
Speaker: Simone Schinkel

• 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM | Workshop with YLab
Location: Room 2.3
Speakers: Lorraine Roberts & Patrick Donovan

• 12:15 PM – 12:45 PM | All Ages Panel
Location: Room 2.3
Speakers: Jay-Dee Pitcaithly, Alan Long, Craig Reardon, Stacey Pommer
Moderator: Patrick Donovan

PRODUCTION – 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
• Location: Auditorium
Speakers: François Tetaz, Jan Skubiszewski, Michael Parisi, Sandy Monteiro, Jack Howard
Moderator: Matt O’Gorman
LUNCH BREAK – 12:30 PM – 12:45 PM

FENIX360 – 12:45 PM – 1:45 PM
• Location: Auditorium
Speakers: Allan Klepfisz, Sandy Monteiro
Moderator: Jane Gazzo

COFFEE BREAK – 1:45 PM – 2:00 PM

HOW TO DIY/RELEASE STRATEGY – 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
• Location: Auditorium
Speakers: Michael Parisi, Sandy Monteiro, Craig Harnath, Sarah Hamilton, Stacey Pommer
Moderator: Matt O’Gorman

TO KNOW ONE’S RIGHTS – 2:45 PM – 3:30 PM
• Location: Room 2.3
Speakers: Moira Mckenzie, Annie Pirotta, Liz Pommer

MINDMAP – 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
• Location: Auditorium
Speakers: JF Ponthieux, Chloe Virtue, Natalie Pinto, Nick Marson
Moderator: Jane Gazzo

HOW TO MARKET YOUR MUSIC – 3:30 PM – 4:15 PM
• Location: Room 2.2
Speakers: Miriam Wallace, Mary Mihelakos

WOMXN IN MUSIC – 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM
• Location: Auditorium
Speakers: Cassie Walker, Charlie Lane, Jane Gazzo, Sarah Hamilton

Included are entries to two live events:

The Prince Bandroom for a +18 showcase of up and coming independant Melbourne bands (a +18 show and networking opportunity) at 7pm on the 31st of August.

The Espy Basement for an All Ages showcase at 2pm on the 1st of September.

Head here for the full program

The M.I.C.S. on Youth forum will be held at JMC Academy, 208 Park Street, South Melbourne from 10:30am Saturday 31 August with showcases at the Prince Bandroom, St Kilda from 7pm Saturday and from 2pm Sunday at The Espy, St Kilda.

Then on Sunday The Prince Bandroom and the Espy Basement will be open for artist showcases.

