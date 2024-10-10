Oasis Add More Sydney and Melbourne Shows - Noise11.com

Oasis have added an extra Melbourne and an extra Sydney stadium shows for 2025.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour with additional dates in Australia now runs as below:

OASIS LIVE ’25 AUSTRALIAN DATES

Fri 31 Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sat 1 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

Fri 7 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Sat 8 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

TICKETS

Melbourne tickets on sale to the general public from 10am AEDT time on Tue 15 Oct.

Sydney tickets on sale to the general public from 12pm AEDT time on Tue 15 Oct.

Previously announced Oasis Live ’25 tour dates:

JULY 2025

Fri 4 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 5 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)

Fri 11 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 12 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Wed 16 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 19 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 20 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Fri 25 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 26 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Wed 30 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025

Sat 2 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 3 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Fri 8 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 9 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Tue 12 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 16 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

Sun 17 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

Sun 24 Aug – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

Mon 25 Aug – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

Thu 28 Aug – Soldier Field, Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

Sun 31 Aug – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

Mon 1 Sep – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

Sat 6 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Sun 7 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Fri 12 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 13 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 27 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 28 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

