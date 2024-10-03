 Oasis Announce North American Dates - Noise11.com
Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates

Oasis Announce North American Dates

by Paul Cashmere on October 3, 2024

in News

Oasis North American dates have been revealed with Canada, the USA and Mexico slipped in between UK dates.

So far 17 UK dates and 11 North American dates have been announced.

Australia is coming but is yet to be announced. There have not been any Europe or Asia dates at that stage.

Oasis 2025 Tour Dates (so far):

UK
07/04 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium
07/05 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium
07/11 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/12 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/16 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/19 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/20 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/25 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
07/26 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
07/30 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
08/02 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
08/03 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
08/08 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/09 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/12 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

North America
08/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
08/17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/31 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

UK
09/27 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
09/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

