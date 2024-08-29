Oasis Confirm They Are Not Playing Glastonbury 2025 - Noise11.com

Oasis have told fans they will not be headlining Glastonbury in 2025.

This week, brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher ended their 15-year feud to reunite and announce the ‘Oasis Live ’25’ tour, which kicks off at the Cardiff Principality Stadium on July 4.

Speculation has been rife that Oasis would also top the bill at Michael and Emily Eavis’ world famous festival held on Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, at the end of June, but the siblings have categorically stated that they will not be performing.

A statement released on Oasis’ official social media channels on Wednesday (28.08.24) read: “Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year.

“The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live ’25 World Tour.”

Oasis made their debut at Glastonbury in 1994 and their Sunday afternoon set is considered to be one of the festival’s best ever.

The band – whose 1994 LP ‘Definitely Maybe’ had become the fastest-selling debut album in British music history at the time – returned a year later in 1995 as Friday night headliners for the festival’s 25th anniversary.

In 2004, Oasis headlined for a second time bringing a greatest hits set to the Pyramid Stage on the Friday evening during a break between albums.

Following their split in 2009, Liam has been a regular performer at Glastonbury.

In 2013, his short-lived band Beady Eye played a surprise gig on the Other Stage at 11am on the Friday morning.

In 2017, Liam returned as a solo artist to the Other Stage on Saturday afternoon, closing his setlist with a version of ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ – originally sung by Noel – which he dedicated to the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the Manchester Arena attack, prompting a mass singalong from the huge crowd that had gathered to watch him.

Liam was back on the Pyramid Stage in 2019 playing before headliners The Killers, delivering a set packed with Oasis hits, including ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’, ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’.

Noel brought his High Flying Birds to the Pyramid Stage in 2022 for his only solo Glastonbury appearance. Performing before Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney headlined. He also treated fans to several Oasis classics such as ‘The Importance of Being Idle’, ‘Little By Little’, ‘Whatever’ and 1995 number one ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

The guitarist has been a regular visitor to Glastonbury, choosing to enjoy the event as a punter.

Speaking in Michael and Emily Eavis’ ‘Glastonbury 50’ book, he said: “There are literally hundreds of festivals in the world, and I should know because I’ve played most, if not all, of them. The funny thing is, though, there’s really only one festival in the world – in the truest sense of the word, anyway. Glastonbury is more important than Christmas. Glastonbury is more fun than New Year. Glastonbury can be brutal. Glastonbury can be magical.”

Oasis have announced 14 stadium shows across the UK and Ireland next summer.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

