 Oasis To Play Australian Stadium Shows In 2025 - Noise11.com
Oasis photo by Simon Emmett

Oasis photo by Simon Emmett

Oasis To Play Australian Stadium Shows In 2025

by Paul Cashmere on October 8, 2024

in News

Oasis will perform stadium shows in Australia in October and November 2025 but only in Melbourne and Sydney.

The first two dates of the tour have been announced with lots of wiggle room for more shows to be added

OASIS LIVE ’25
AUSTRALIAN DATES
Fri 31 Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
Fri 7 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Oasis last played in Australia in 2005. These shows are coming just 19 years and 11 months since they were last here.

Here is a setlist from the Festival Hall, Melbourne show:

Turn Up the Sun (from Don’t Believe The Truth, 2005)
Lyla (from Don’t Believe The Truth, 2005)
Bring It On Down (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)
Morning Glory (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)
Cigarettes & Alcohol (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)
The Importance of Being Idle (from Don’t Believe The Truth, 2005)
Talk Tonight (from The Masterplan, 1995)
Songbird (from Heathen Chemistry, 2002)
A Bell Will Ring (from Don’t Believe The Truth, 2005)
Acquiesce (from The Masterplan, 1995)
Live Forever (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)
Mucky Fingers (from Don’t Believe The Truth, 2005)
Wonderwall (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)
Champagne Supernova (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)
Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Encore:
Guess God Thinks I’m Abel (from Don’t Believe The Truth, 2005)
The Meaning of Soul (from Don’t Believe The Truth, 2005)
Don’t Look Back in Anger (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)
My Generation (The Who cover)

TICKETS
Presale registration now open until 8am AEDT on Wed 9 Oct.
Melbourne tickets on sale to the general public from 10am AEDT time on Tue 15 Oct.
Sydney tickets on sale to the general public from 12pm AEDT time on Tue 15 Oct.

Previously announced Oasis Live ’25 tour dates:

JULY 2025
Fri 4 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sat 5 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)
Fri 11 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sat 12 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)
Wed 16 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sat 19 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sun 20 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)
Fri 25 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sat 26 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)
Wed 30 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025
Sat 2 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sun 3 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)
Fri 8 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sat 9 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)
Tue 12 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sat 16 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)
Sun 17 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)
Sun 24 Aug – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)
Mon 25 Aug – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)
Thu 28 Aug – Soldier Field, Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)
Sun 31 Aug – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025
Mon 1 Sep – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)
Sat 6 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)
Sun 7 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)
Fri 12 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)
Sat 13 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)
Sat 27 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)
Sun 28 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Fauves
The Fauves Dust Off 1997 VHS and Use It For 2024 Music Video ‘un-Australians’

The Fauves will deliver their 13th album ‘Tropical Strength’ on November 1 and as a teaser have given us a preview with the song ‘un-Australians’, featuring a video made from very old VHS footage.

4 days ago
The Cruel Sea Straight Into The Sun
The Cruel Sea To Release First Album In 23 Years

In March 2025 The Cruel Sea will release their first album in 23 years. ‘Straight Into The Sun’ is coming 7 March 2025. Check out the title track ‘Straight Into The Sun’ right now.

4 days ago
Southern Sons
Southern Sons To Reform for 2025 Tour

Southern Sons will reform in January for multiple dates cross from January to May.

5 days ago
Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates
Oasis Announce North American Dates

Oasis North American dates have been revealed with Canada, the USA and Mexico slipped in between UK dates.

5 days ago
Lauryn Hill Responds to Pras Michel Lawsuit

Lauryn Hill has responded to her Fugees bandmate Pras Michel's fraud lawsuit.

5 days ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
‘Many Powerful People’ To Fall With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee says, “many powerful people” will be taken down with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after announcing that his law firm is representing 120 of Combs victims, one who was nine-years old when Combs’ alleged crimes were committed.

6 days ago
Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Dave Grohl Puts Foo Fighters On Hold

The Foo Fighters are reportedly taking a "hiatus" from the stage.

September 30, 2024