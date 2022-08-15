Olivia Newton-John Returns To The Australian Charts - Noise11.com

One week after the passing of Olivia Newton-John her music has impacted on the Australian charts with albums spanning her career re-entering the singles and album charts.

Olivia’s albums back on the ARIA chart are:

5. Hopelessly Devoted : The Hits

72. Grease

89. Physical

100. Xanadu

109: Two Strong Hearts (with John Farnham)

383: Let Me Be There

435: Have You Ever Been Mellow

The singles returning to the singles chart this week were:

54. Hopelessly Devoted To You

76. You’re The One That I Want

116. Xanadu

Olivia Newton-John died on 8 August 2022. A State Memorial will be held in Victoria for Olivia. The date will be announced soon.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

