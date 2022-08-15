 Olivia Newton-John Returns To The Australian Charts - Noise11.com
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Olivia Newton-John Returns To The Australian Charts

by Paul Cashmere on August 15, 2022

in News

One week after the passing of Olivia Newton-John her music has impacted on the Australian charts with albums spanning her career re-entering the singles and album charts.

Olivia’s albums back on the ARIA chart are:

5. Hopelessly Devoted : The Hits
72. Grease
89. Physical
100. Xanadu
109: Two Strong Hearts (with John Farnham)
383: Let Me Be There
435: Have You Ever Been Mellow

The singles returning to the singles chart this week were:

54. Hopelessly Devoted To You
76. You’re The One That I Want
116. Xanadu

Olivia Newton-John died on 8 August 2022. A State Memorial will be held in Victoria for Olivia. The date will be announced soon.

