On This Day in Music History August 28 - Noise11.com

August 28 stands out in music history as a day of endings, beginnings, and cultural milestones. It was on this date that The Beatles played their last official concert at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park, closing the book on their touring years, while Bob Dylan first crossed paths with the band, sparking a new creative direction. Tammy Wynette recorded her defining anthem “Stand by Your Man,” and Tina Turner reached No.1 in the US with “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” cementing her comeback. The day also brought landmark albums from Big Brother and the Holding Company, The Velvet Underground, and R.E.M., while later generations would see Beyoncé and Florence Welch born on this date. August 28 continues to resonate as a turning point where legacies were launched and legends redefined.

Events
1964 – The Beatles met Bob Dylan in New York for the first time. Dylan famously introduced the band to marijuana.
1965 – The Rolling Stones performed to over 15,000 fans at the Balboa Stadium in San Diego during their US tour.
1966 – The Beatles played their final official live concert at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
1968 – Tammy Wynette recorded “Stand by Your Man,” which became her signature hit.
1972 – David Bowie made his US TV debut on The Midnight Special as Ziggy Stardust.
1981 – “Endless Love” by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie began its ninth week at US No.1.
1984 – Tina Turner’s comeback single “What’s Love Got to Do with It” hit No.1 in the US.
1988 – “Monkey” by George Michael topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week.
1993 – Billy Joel’s River of Dreams album began a three-week run at No.1 in the US.
2000 – Radiohead announced their new album Kid A would be released exclusively online before physical distribution.
2009 – Noel Gallagher quit Oasis after a backstage fight with his brother Liam, marking the end of the band.
2016 – Beyoncé took home eight MTV Video Music Awards, setting a new record for the most wins in a single night.

Births
1904 – Ernie Fields, American jazz and R&B bandleader.
1908 – Roger Tory Peterson, American folk music documenter.
1921 – Nancy Kulp, American actress with musical theatre credits.
1925 – Billy Grammer, American country music singer and songwriter.
1937 – Joe Osborn, session bassist (The Wrecking Crew).
1943 – Honey Lantree, drummer, The Honeycombs.
1948 – Danny Seraphine, drummer, Chicago.
1949 – Hugh Cornwell, singer and guitarist, The Stranglers.
1951 – Wayne Osmond, singer and guitarist, The Osmonds.
1952 – Dave Hlubek, guitarist, Molly Hatchet.
1956 – Elton Dean, jazz saxophonist (Soft Machine).
1965 – Shania Twain, Canadian country-pop superstar.
1969 – Jack Black, actor, comedian, and musician (Tenacious D).
1970 – Magic Juan (Projecto Uno).
1986 – Florence Welch, vocalist, Florence + The Machine.

Deaths
1993 – Peter Daltry, keyboardist of Family, died at 45.
1995 – Sterling Morrison, guitarist, The Velvet Underground, died at 53.
2009 – Ellie Greenwich, hit songwriter (“Be My Baby,” “Leader of the Pack”), died at 68.
2014 – Glenn Cornick, original bassist for Jethro Tull, died at 67.

Album Releases
1965 – Today! – The Beach Boys (UK release).
1968 – Cheap Thrills – Big Brother and the Holding Company.
1970 – Loaded – The Velvet Underground.
1972 – Seventh Sojourn – The Moody Blues (US release).
1978 – Don’t Look Back – Boston.
1981 – 4 – Foreigner (UK release).
1987 – Document – R.E.M.
1990 – Shake Your Money Maker – The Black Crowes (UK release).
1991 – Metallica (The Black Album) – Metallica (UK release).
2001 – Songs in A Minor – Alicia Keys (UK release).
2015 – Compton – Dr. Dre (international release).

Single Releases
1968 – Tammy Wynette – “Stand by Your Man.”
1969 – The Rolling Stones – “Honky Tonk Women” (UK release).
1977 – Donna Summer – “I Feel Love” (US release).
1984 – Tina Turner – “What’s Love Got to Do with It” (US No.1).
1995 – Oasis – “Roll With It.”
2003 – OutKast – “Hey Ya!”
2012 – Taylor Swift – “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” (international chart peak).

