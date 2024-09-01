 One Electric Day 2024 is Noiseworks, Birds Of Tokyo, Wolfmother, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Chocolate Starfish - Noise11.com
Noiseworks lead singer Jon Stevens performs at the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jon Stevens, Noiseworks. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

One Electric Day 2024 is Noiseworks, Birds Of Tokyo, Wolfmother, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Chocolate Starfish

by Paul Cashmere on September 2, 2024

in News

The 2024 One Electric Day line-up has just been announced with Noiseworks headlining the annual event at Melbourne’s Werribee Park.

2024 is an all-day and early evening event with Birds Of Tokyo, Wolfmother, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Chocolate Starfish also taking the stage throughout the day.

Every single band on this line-up has had multiple hits. Here are their highest charting songs:

Noiseworks – Take Me Back and Hot Chili Woman both reached no 7 in 1987 and 1991.

Birds of Tokyo – Lanterns reached no 3 in 2013

Wolfmother – Joker & the Thief reached no 8 in 2006

Baby Animals – One Word reached no 15 in 1992

Killing Heidi – Mascara reached no 1 in 1999

Chocolate Starfish – You’re So Vain reached no 11 in 1993

One Electric Day 2024

ONE ELECTRIC DAY 2024:
Sunday 17th November
Werribee Park, Werribee VIC
All Ages. Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Children under 6 are free

One Electric Day, Face to Face Touring & Ticketmaster pre-sale:
Tuesday 3rd September 10.00am (AEST) to Wednesday 4th September 11.59pm (AEST)

General Public on-sale:
Thursday 5th September 10.00am (AEST)
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

