One Electric Day 2024 is Noiseworks, Birds Of Tokyo, Wolfmother, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Chocolate Starfish - Noise11.com

The 2024 One Electric Day line-up has just been announced with Noiseworks headlining the annual event at Melbourne’s Werribee Park.

2024 is an all-day and early evening event with Birds Of Tokyo, Wolfmother, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Chocolate Starfish also taking the stage throughout the day.

Every single band on this line-up has had multiple hits. Here are their highest charting songs:

Noiseworks – Take Me Back and Hot Chili Woman both reached no 7 in 1987 and 1991.

Birds of Tokyo – Lanterns reached no 3 in 2013

Wolfmother – Joker & the Thief reached no 8 in 2006

Baby Animals – One Word reached no 15 in 1992

Killing Heidi – Mascara reached no 1 in 1999

Chocolate Starfish – You’re So Vain reached no 11 in 1993

ONE ELECTRIC DAY 2024:

Sunday 17th November

Werribee Park, Werribee VIC

All Ages. Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Children under 6 are free

One Electric Day, Face to Face Touring & Ticketmaster pre-sale:

Tuesday 3rd September 10.00am (AEST) to Wednesday 4th September 11.59pm (AEST)

General Public on-sale:

Thursday 5th September 10.00am (AEST)

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

