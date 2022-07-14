 One Electric Day Mornington With Suzi Quatro Is A Sell-Out - Noise11.com
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo

Suzi Quatro photo by Ros O'Gorman

One Electric Day Mornington With Suzi Quatro Is A Sell-Out

by Paul Cashmere on July 14, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day in Mornington, featuring the return of Suzi Quatro, has sold out.

Suzi performed Red Hot Summer dates for Duane in 2019 and is back for One Electric Day in South Australia, Victoria and Queensland.

Suzi Quatro will headline One Electric Day in Australia in November.

One Electric Day will also feature The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

Saturday 5th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 19th November 2022 | from 11am SOLD OUT
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 20th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Werribee Park on the Great Lawn, WERRIBEE VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 26th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 27th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Tickets for One Electric Day are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Suzi Quatro will also perform her own show in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre on 18 November 2022.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Moler
Moler To Reform Again For A One Off Melbourne Show

Moler are getting back together for one show only opening for The Fauves in Melbourne on 30 July.

4 hours ago
Gotye, Wally De Backer, arriving at the APRA Awards, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Gotye Gets Back To Basics

Wally De Backer (aka Gotye) and Kris Schroeder are working on a new album for The Basics in New York City.

4 hours ago
Clinton Kane photo by Thomas Falcone supplied by Frontier Touring
Perth’s Billion Viewed YouTube Star Clinton Kane To Tour Australia and New Zealand

23-year old YouTuber Clinton Kane, who has clocked up over one billion streams, will do his first tour of Australia and New Zealand in December.

3 days ago
Tex Perkins
Tex Perkins Sentenced To One Night In Fremantle Prison

Tex Perkins has been sentenced to perform his ‘The Man In Black’ show at Fremantle Prison for one night in October.

4 days ago
Kate Miller-Heidke at the Palais Theatre St Kilda 8 July 2022 photo by Mandarine Montgomery supplied by Frontier Touring
Kate Miller-Heidke Performs Kate Bush’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ In Stunning Return To Live Music

After two years of delays due to Covid, Kate Miller-Heidke has kicked off her ‘Child In Reverse’ tour with fans finally able to experience the new album live as well as a few surprises.

4 days ago
Michael Spibey of The Badloves photo by Ros O'Gorman
Out On The Weekend To Return In October

The Out on the Weekend music festival will return to Seaworks in Williamstown, Melbourne in October.

6 days ago
Jeremy Oxley, Sunnyboys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sunnyboys Reschedule Covid Paused Tour

Sunnyboys have rescheduled their tour dates following the Covid curse entering their inner circle.

July 7, 2022