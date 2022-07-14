One Electric Day Mornington With Suzi Quatro Is A Sell-Out - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day in Mornington, featuring the return of Suzi Quatro, has sold out.
Suzi performed Red Hot Summer dates for Duane in 2019 and is back for One Electric Day in South Australia, Victoria and Queensland.
Suzi Quatro will headline One Electric Day in Australia in November.
One Electric Day will also feature The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.
Saturday 5th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 19th November 2022 | from 11am SOLD OUT
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 20th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Werribee Park on the Great Lawn, WERRIBEE VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 26th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 27th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Tickets for One Electric Day are on sale now through Ticketmaster.
Suzi Quatro will also perform her own show in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre on 18 November 2022.
