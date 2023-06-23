 Ozzy Osbourne Is Full of Bull - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne Is Full of Bull

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2023

in News

The City of Birmingham UK has named its Commonwealth Games Bull sculpture in honour of the city’s favourite son Ozzy Osbourne.

The Commonwealth Games statue was on display at the opening ceremony of the games in Birmingham in 2022.

Instead of dismantling the bull, the sculpture will stand at the Birmingham New Street Railway Station.

Ozzy Osbourne said, ‘When I was asked last year to close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, they didn’t need to ask me twice. I jumped on the next plane and few back to England. I was honoured to close the Games. And this year I’ve just been told that they’ve chosen my name to name the bull which is going to be in the station, I believe, in Birmingham. I can’t believe it, I’m absolutely blown away. I’m just thrilled to bits”.

