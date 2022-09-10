Ozzy Osbourne Premieres ‘One of These Days’ Video Featuring Eric Clapton - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne’s new video ‘One of These Days’ features Eric Clapton on guitar.

The song is the latest single from the new Ozzy album ‘Patient No 9’, released 9 September.

Ozzy has gathered an all-star cast for the ‘Patient No 9’, his 13th solo album. Ozzy’s Black Sabbath co-founder Tony Iommi, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and one of the final sessions with Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins ‘God Only Knows’, is included on the album.

In fact Taylor also had input into another song ‘Degradation Blues’, although he isn’t credited on that one.

Ozzy Osbourne told Kerrang! “There’s a line in there, ‘Red Tube rules!’ which is an ode to the free porn website. And, do you know who suggested that? The drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died recently.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

