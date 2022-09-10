 Ozzy Osbourne Premieres ‘One of These Days’ Video Featuring Eric Clapton - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Premieres ‘One of These Days’ Video Featuring Eric Clapton

by Paul Cashmere on September 10, 2022

in News

Ozzy Osbourne’s new video ‘One of These Days’ features Eric Clapton on guitar.

The song is the latest single from the new Ozzy album ‘Patient No 9’, released 9 September.

Ozzy has gathered an all-star cast for the ‘Patient No 9’, his 13th solo album. Ozzy’s Black Sabbath co-founder Tony Iommi, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and one of the final sessions with Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins ‘God Only Knows’, is included on the album.

In fact Taylor also had input into another song ‘Degradation Blues’, although he isn’t credited on that one.

Ozzy Osbourne told Kerrang! “There’s a line in there, ‘Red Tube rules!’ which is an ode to the free porn website. And, do you know who suggested that? The drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died recently.”

