Ozzy Osbourne To Play First UK Show In Four Years - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne To Play First UK Show In Four Years

by Music-News.com on September 6, 2022

in News

Ozzy Osbourne is to play his first US show in almost four years.

Ozzy has taken time away from the spotlight as he dealt with his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis and spinal problems, but he’s now set to make a comeback by performing at the Los Angeles Rams’ half-time show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on September 8 to kick off the next NFL season.

Ozzy is believed to be preparing a multi-song medley for the performance at the game between the Rams and the Buffalo Bills which comes just a day before the release of his new album ‘Patient Number 9’ which drops on September 9.

It’s going to be Ozzy’s first performance in the US since he appeared at the AMA Awards in November 2019 when he joined Post Malone and Travis Scott to perform their track ‘Take What You Want’.

Ozzy recently performed at the Commonwealth Games in the UK and has insisted he plans to hit the road once again for another tour.

He told The Observer: “I’m saying to you I’ll give it the best shot I can for another tour. You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I’ll still be back the next day.” Ozzy has relatively mild symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, but he still struggles with walking. The music icon likened his experience of the disease to “walking around in lead boots”. He said: “You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move. I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”

Ozzy suffered a fall at his Los Angeles home while he was battling pneumonia in 2019 and at one point in time, he was left contemplating the worst. He told the newspaper: “It got so bad that at one point I thought: ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’ Because it was fucking agony.” Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in February 2019, which he publicly revealed in January 2020.

music-news.com

