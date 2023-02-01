 Ozzy Osbourne’s “Touring Days Are Over” - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne’s “Touring Days Are Over”

by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2023

in News

Ozzy Osbourne has announced he can no longer tour due to injures he sustained four years again. All dates on his upcoming European tour have been cancelled and Ozzy says he never thought his “touring days would have ended this way.”

In a heartfelt statement Ozzy said,

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.”

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell
treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know.”

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

“I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.”

“I love you all…”

Ozzy’s last full performance was New Year’s Eve 2018 at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Setlist:
Bark at the Moon (from Bark of the Moon, 1983)
Mr. Crowley (from Blizzard of Oz, 1980)
Suicide Solution (from Blizzard of Oz, 1980)
Fairies Wear Boots (from Black Sabbath’s Paranoid, 1970)
I Don’t Know (from Blizzard of Oz, 1980)
No More Tears (from No More Tears, 1991)
Road to Nowhere (from No More Tears, 1991)
War Pigs (from Black Sabbath’s Paranoid, 1970)
Miracle Man / Crazy Babies / Desire / Perry Mason
Drum Solo
I Don’t Want to Change the World (from No More Tears, 1991)
Shot in the Dark (from The Ultimate Sin, 1986)
Crazy Train (from Blizzard of Oz, 1980)

Encore:
Mama, I’m Coming Home (from No More Tears, 1991)

Encore 2:
Paranoid (from Black Sabbath’s Paranoid, 1970)

Ozzy’s last two appearances were 8 September 2022 for the NFL Kickoff where he performed ‘Patient Number 9’ and ‘Crazy Train’ and 8 August 2022 at the Closing of the Commonwealth Games where he performed ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Paranoid’.

