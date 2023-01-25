 Panic At The Disco Split - Noise11.com
Panic At The Disco

Panic At The Disco at Noise11.com

Panic At The Disco Split

by Paul Cashmere on January 25, 2023

in News

Singer Brendon Urie has announced that after one final tour he will quit the band to go solo and look after his family.

In a statement Brendon said:

Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way.

But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.

That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.

Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.

I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing.

Panic At The Disco formed in Las Vegas in 2004. They have released seven studio albums. The most recent was ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ in 2022.

