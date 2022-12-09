Paramore Premiere New Song ‘The News’ - Noise11.com

Paramore have a new song ‘The News’.

Hayley Williams says, “The News is one of those songs that came together pretty quickly and felt exciting from the start. It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited. Watching Zac track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio. Lyrically, it probably explains itself. The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a pang of guilt when I unplug to protect my headspace. The common reaction, or non-reaction, seems to be dissociation. Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?”

‘The News’ will feature on the sixth Paramore ‘This Is Why’ due February 2023.

