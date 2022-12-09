 Paramore Premiere New Song ‘The News’ - Noise11.com
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paramore Premiere New Song ‘The News’

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2022

in News

Paramore have a new song ‘The News’.

Hayley Williams says, “The News is one of those songs that came together pretty quickly and felt exciting from the start. It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited. Watching Zac track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio. Lyrically, it probably explains itself. The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a pang of guilt when I unplug to protect my headspace. The common reaction, or non-reaction, seems to be dissociation. Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?”

‘The News’ will feature on the sixth Paramore ‘This Is Why’ due February 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Celine Dion photo by Ros O'Gorman
Celine Dion Diagnosed With Rare Disorder

Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a "very rare" neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS).

10 hours ago
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey To Release Ninth Album

Lana Del Rey has announced her new album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, and released the title track.

10 hours ago
Chris Cheney photo by Ros OGorman
Chris Cheney is Singing Cliff Richard’s Wired For Sound And Its Pretty Bloody Good

The Living End’s Chris Cheney has uploaded an acoustic version of Cliff Richard’s 1981 pop classic ‘Wired For Sound’ and he makes it sound pretty good.

23 hours ago
LeAnn Rimes, music news, noise11.com
LeAnn Rimes Cancels Shows Because of Vocal Cord Issues

LeAnn Rimes has been forced to cancel two concerts after suffering vocal cord issues.

2 days ago
The Superjesus photo by David Sheerman
The Superjesus To Release New Music In January

The Superjesus have a new song ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love) coming in January and their first album in 20 years will be released in 2023.

2 days ago
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs 2023 Australian Dates Announced

Dates have now been locked in for The Corrs 2023 Australia tour.

2 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account again.

2 days ago