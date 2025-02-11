Patti Smith To Perform Horses Album Live - Noise11.com

Patti Smith is set to play a pair of London Palladium shows as part of a tour performing her seminal debut album ‘Horses’ in full.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the seminal 1975 record – which was recognised by the National Recording Registry as a “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” work – Patti is hitting the road to play the LP in its entirety.

The run includes two consecutive nights at the iconic London venue, beginning on October 12.

Prior to then, Patti will play Dublin’s 3Arena on October 6, with further dates in Madrid, Bergamo, Brussels, Oslo, and Paris.

Patti Smith will then head back across the pond for a US run, commencing in Seattle on November 10 and wrapping in Philadelphia on November 29.

Patti will be joined by two members of her original backing band, Lenny Kaye and Jay Dee Daugherty, plus keyboardist/bassist Tony Shanahan and Jackson Smith on guitar.

The much-lauded album was recorded at the legendary Electric Lady Studios – used by the likes of Led Zeppelin, Stevie Wonder, and David Bowie – in New York City in September 1975, with former Velvet Underground member John Cale serving as producer.

With tracks including ‘Gloria’, ‘Redondo Beach’ and ‘Birdland’, the collection is considered a pioneering album in the punk rock genre, fusing Patti’s raw poetry and rebellious punk tendencies with a minimalist sound.

The likes of R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, Hole’s Courtney Love and PJ Harvey have cited ‘Horses’ as an influence.

The new dates come after Patti recently had a “small accident” onstage, which she reassured fans was down to “post-migraine dizziness”.

The ‘Because the Night’ hitmaker was rushed off stage at the Teatro Cultura Artística in Sao Paolo, Brazil in a wheelchair on January 29, during her performance with Southwalk Collective, but she played down reports that she collapsed or fainted and insisted she was doing just fine.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “Had a small incident, left the stage, and returned 10 minutes later and talked to the people, told them I was fine and sang them Wing and Because the night.

“I was checked out by an excellent Doctor and was absolutely fine.

“Please do not accept any other story .

“With all the strife in the world, this explainable incident does not merit so much attention.

“Thank you everyone for your concern. Trust me I am fine.(sic)”

A second show at the same venue the following day was cancelled on medical advice so Patti could get back to “her best”.

Patti Smith performing ‘Horses’ in full:

October dates:

6 Dublin – 3Arena

8 Madrid – Teatro Real

10 Bergamo, IT – Chorus Life Arena

12 London – The Palladium

13 London – The Palladium

15 Brussels – Cirque Royale

16 Brussels – Cirque Royale

18 Oslo – Sentrum Scene

20 Paris – The Olympia

21 Paris – The Olympia

November dates:

10 Seattle – The Paramount Theatre

12 Oakland – The Fox Theatre

13 SF – The Masonic

15 LA – Walt Disney Concert Hall

17 Chicago – The Chicago Theatre

21 New York City – The Beacon

22 New York City – The Beacon

24 Boston – The Orpheum Theatre

28 Washington DC – The Anthem

29 Philadelphia – The Met

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com