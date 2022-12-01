 Paul Kelly Adds A New Carriage To His Christmas Train, Ron Sexsmith’s Maybe This Christmas’ - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly Adds A New Carriage To His Christmas Train, Ron Sexsmith’s Maybe This Christmas’

by Paul Cashmere on December 2, 2022

in News

Paul Kelly has added, what he calls “a new carriage” to his ‘Christmas Train’ album. The new song is Ron Sexsmith’s ‘Maybe This Christmas’.

“Ron Sexsmith released this song in 2002 and it has long been a favourite of mine. I love the lines about forgiveness in the second verse” says Paul Kelly, “I thought it would be good to do as a duet, so I asked Alice Keath to join me and the band in the studio last month. She always finds interesting harmonies.”

The video was directed by Sian Darling in Melbourne. Paul says, “Director Siân Darling and I wanted to make something tender and simple. We felt a slow pace and direct gaze suited the song’s vulnerability. I noticed while reviewing the edit that it seemed to get funnier each time I watched it. Especially the humming bit! A happy accident”.

‘Maybe This Christmas’ expands Paul’s 2021 Christmas album with one new track. “When I made my Christmas album last year my aim was to make something that represented all the different layers and traditions of the season including our southern hemisphere traditions,” Paul says. “Not your standard Christmas record. I was originally going to call it ‘No Reindeer, No Mistletoe, No Holly’ but decided that that had too many ‘No’s in the title! So, we called it ‘Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train’. The good thing is that Christmas comes around every year. So, this year we’ve added a new song ‘Maybe This Christmas’ to throw into the mix“.

Paul Kelly will perform his annual Making Gravy show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on December 8. The show features Amyl & The Sniffers, The Beths and Alex The Astronaut.

Paul Kelly will also headline the 2023 Red Hot Summer tour beginning in Mornington on 14 January and going through to 13 May when it ends in Cairns. The Red Hot Summer Tour 2023 also features Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Caesar-Daly.

