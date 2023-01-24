Paul Kelly and Vika & Linda Perform ‘Say I Love You’ For Renée Geyer - Noise11.com

Vika & Linda stayed back on Red Hot Summer in Mannum, South Australia on the weekend to perform a special tribute to Renée Geyer.

Renée passed away last week at age 69.

Paul Kelly performed one of Renée’s biggest hits ‘Say I Love You’ as a tribute to Renée. Paul said in a post, “Vika and Linda and I and others in the band had many memorable moments over the years with Reneé Geyer so we worked up a song for her last night in Mannum. Thank you, Reneé!”

‘Say I Love You’ was Renée Geyer’s biggest hit reaching number five in Australia in 1981. The song was a cover of an Eddie Grant song, originally released by Grant just two years earlier in 1979.

Paul Kelly also serenaded Renée in her final hours.

Red Hot Summer 2023 features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour.

Red Hot Summer sold-out events are:

Mornington Racecourse Jan 14

Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum Jan 21

Seppeltsfield, Jan 22

Mackay Park, Batemans Bay, Jan 28

Westport Park, Port Macquarie, Feb 4

Berry Showground, Berry, Feb 11

Country Club Lawn, Launceston, Feb 18

Botanic Gardens, Hobart Feb 19

Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo, 25 February

Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley, 18 March

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29

The 2023 season started with the sold-out Mornington show in 14 January. The Red Hot Summer tour concludes 13 May in Cairns.

