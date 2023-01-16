 Paul Kelly Plays A Red Hot Rock and Roll Show For The First Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson

Paul Kelly Plays A Red Hot Rock and Roll Show For The First Red Hot Summer

by Paul Cashmere on January 16, 2023

in News

Paul Kelly has kicked off Red Hot Summer 2023 with a rocking new year of his uptempo best.

A Paul Kelly “Paul Kelly” show digs deep for a fanbase who know every word of every song of every album but Kelly was reading the room and curated his Red Hot Summer setlist around the hits.

When you play the Paul Kelly radio songs back to back you begin to appreciate how many hits there were and how long he has been around. He opened his Red Hot Summer show with the classic ‘Leaps and Bounds’ and ended with the anthem ‘Darling It Hurts’ before putting down the instruments for an acapella send-off of ‘Meet Me In The Middle of the Air’.

Radio staples like ‘Before Too Long’, ‘Dumb Things’ and ‘To Her Door’, the more recent ‘Firewood and Candles’, Australia’s Christmas classic ‘How To Make Gravy’, ‘Careless’, ‘Love Never Runs On Time’ keep the crowd engaged on a 37 degree day in Mornington.

There are so many stories in Paul Kelly songs. ‘How To Make Gravy’ will be a movie later this year, ‘Bradman’ is the biography of one of Australia’s greatest cricketers, ‘From St Kilda To Kings Cross’ tells the story of an old roadtrip. (Kelly says the song was written on Don Walker’s piano after a trip from Melbourne to Sydney when he was staying in the Chisel legend’s lounge room.

Some of Kelly’s songs are humorous (Every Fucking City) and some are historical accounts (From Little Things Big Things Grown). Some take about our environment (Northern Rivers) and some like ‘Dumb Things’ and ‘Darling It Hurts’ are just there for dancing.

I’ve seen many a Paul Kelly show over the years, most recently at his ‘How To Make Gravy’ Christmas show at the Bowl. Kelly on Red Hot Summer is the Paul Kelly you want to see if you’ve never seen him before.

Red Hot Summer events now Sold Out are:

Mornington Racecourse Jan 14
Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum Jan 21
Westport Park, Port Macquarie, Feb 4
Berry Showground, Berry, Feb 11
Country Club Lawn, Launceston, Feb 18
Botanic Gardens, Hobart Feb 19
Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo, 25 February
Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley, 18 March
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29

The 2023 season concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Red Hot Summer dates are:

Saturday 21st January 2023
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA
Sounds By The River
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Sunday 22nd January 2023
Seppeltsfield, SEPPELTSFIELD SA
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 28th January 2023
Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 4th February 2023
Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 11th February 2023
Berry Showground, BERRY NSW
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 18th February 2023
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 19th February 2023
Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Saturday 25th February 2023
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Saturday 4th March 2023
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 5th March 2023
Nowingi Place, MILDURA VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 11th March 2023
Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Sunday 12th March 2023
Old Mount Gambier Gaol, MOUNT GAMBIER SA
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 26th March 2023
Bella Vista Farm, BELLA VISTA NSW
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Saturday 1st April 2023
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 15th April 2023
Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 22nd April 2023
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss

Saturday 29th April 2023
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .

Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.

Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Noise11.com

Paul Kelly Red Hot Summer setlist 14 January 2023

Leaps and Bounds (from Gossip, 1986)
Before Too Long (from Gossip, 1986)
Rising Moon (from Life Is Fine, 2017)
Careless (from So Much Water, So Close To Home, 1989)
Love Never Runs On Time (from Wanted Man, 1994)
Firewood and Candles (from Life is Fine, 2017)
Rising Moon (from Life Is Fine, 2017)
Every Day My Mother’s Voice (from Songs of the South 1985-2019)
Northern Rivers (from Rivers and Rains, 2022)
Every Fucking City (from Roll On Summer, 2000)
From St Kilda To Kings Cross (from Post, 1985)
Bradman (from Gossip, 1986)
To Her Door (from Under The Sun, 1987)
Our Sunshine (from Smoke, 1999)
Dumb Things (from So Much Water, So Close To Home, 1989)
Deeper Water (from Deeper Water, 1995)
How To Make Gravy (EP, 1996)
From Little Things Big Things Grow (from Comedy, 1991)
Darling It Hurts (from Gossip, 1986)
Meet Me In The Middle of the Air (from Foggy Highway, 2005)

