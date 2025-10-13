Paul Kelly Leads The New Addition Red Hot Summer Tour 2026 Line-Up For Batemans Bay - Noise11.com

The Red Hot Summer Tour will once again light up Australia in 2026, with Batemans Bay now confirmed to join the run of shows. The much-loved outdoor festival continues its legacy of celebrating Australian music under the open sky, and next year’s event promises one of the strongest all-local line-ups yet. At the forefront stands the country’s most revered songwriter and storyteller, Paul Kelly, headlining a bill that also features Missy Higgins, The Cruel Sea, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers, and Jess Hitchcock.

Paul Kelly’s career has long defined what it means to tell Australian stories through song. Across four decades and more than thirty albums, he has chronicled the lives, loves, and longings of everyday Australians. His songs, from To Her Door and Deeper Water to How To Make Gravy, have woven their way into the national consciousness, soundtracking moments of joy, heartbreak, and reflection.

Kelly’s body of work stretches far beyond simple storytelling. He has explored the soul of the nation through songs like Bradman and Our Sunshine, while his collaboration with Kev Carmody on From Little Things Big Things Grow became an anthem for reconciliation and understanding. Through partnerships with artists including Archie Roach and Yothu Yindi, Kelly has remained a figure of integrity and empathy in Australian music, standing not just as an entertainer but as a chronicler of the nation’s conscience.

Even after forty years, Kelly continues to evolve. His 2017 album Life Is Fine marked his first ARIA chart-topper, while Fever Longing Still in 2024 and his upcoming record SEVENTY show that his creative fire burns as strong as ever. Fresh from a sold-out arena tour across Australia and New Zealand, Kelly introduced Rita Wrote A Letter, the sequel to How To Make Gravy, expanding on the lives of his beloved characters almost three decades later. The song’s wry humour and emotional pull show that Kelly’s gift for narrative remains unmatched.

Joining Kelly is Missy Higgins, whose unmistakable voice and emotional honesty have made her one of Australia’s most adored artists. With eleven ARIA Awards to her name, including a 2024 Hall of Fame induction, Higgins continues to shape Australian music in her own image. Her latest album, The Second Act, mirrors her early classic The Sound Of White, reflecting on the shifting truths of life twenty years on. That release topped the ARIA charts exactly two decades after her debut did, confirming her status as an enduring voice of authenticity.

The Cruel Sea will bring their trademark swagger to the tour, led by Tex Perkins and a catalogue that helped define 1990s Australian rock. With hits such as Better Get A Lawyer, Black Stick, and The Honeymoon Is Over, their gritty blend of blues, surf, and soul earned them eight ARIA Awards and a permanent place in Australian music history.

Following the 30th anniversary vinyl reissue of The Honeymoon Is Over in 2023 and a tour with Cold Chisel, the band returned with Straight Into The Sun earlier this year, their first new album in over two decades.

The Cat Empire will add their trademark energy and global rhythm to the line-up. Now led by founding members Felix Riebl and Ollie McGill, the band has revitalised their sound with new players while holding onto the joy and spontaneity that built their reputation. Their tenth album Bird In Paradise, released in 2025, debuted at number two on the ARIA charts and returned the group to their roots with a raw, live-recorded sound.

Kasey Chambers, one of Australia’s most celebrated voices, will also take the stage. Known for her emotive performances and genre-crossing songwriting, Chambers has built a career marked by honesty and vulnerability. Her live shows remain an essential experience for fans, full of warmth, wit, and heartfelt storytelling.

Rounding out the line-up is Jess Hitchcock, the powerhouse vocalist best known for her collaborations with Paul Kelly, including Every Day My Mother’s Voice. Kelly has called her his “secret weapon”, and in 2026 Hitchcock will perform twice at each show, both with Kelly’s band and her own, sharing new music and her unmistakable voice with audiences nationwide.

The Red Hot Summer Tour 2026 will visit some of the country’s most picturesque outdoor venues, with Batemans Bay now added to the schedule.

Red Hot Summer Tour 2026 Dates:

Saturday 10 January – Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW NEW SHOW

Saturday 17 January – Warrnambool Racecourse, Warrnambool VIC

Saturday 24 January – Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

Saturday 31 January – Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

Sunday 1 February – Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Sunday 8 February – Werribee Park, Werribee South VIC

Saturday 14 February – Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Sunday 15 February – Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW

Saturday 28 February – Gateway Lakes, Wodonga VIC

Sunday 8 March – Launceston Country Club, Launceston TAS

Saturday 14 March – Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo VIC

Saturday 21 March – Kent Reserve, Victor Harbor SA

Ticketmaster Presale (Batemans Bay):

Wednesday 15 October, 9.00am to 11.59pm (local time)

General Public On Sale (Batemans Bay):

Thursday 16 October, 9.00am (local time)

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.au

