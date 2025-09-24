Paul Kelly Releases Haunting New Single ‘The Body Keeps The Score' and Prepares for Red Hot Summer 2026 - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly continues to cement his legacy as Australia’s greatest living songwriter with the release of his moving new single The Body Keeps The Score, lifted from his forthcoming album Seventy, due 7 November. At the same time, Kelly has been unveiled as the headline act for the Red Hot Summer Tour 2026, joining an all-star bill that includes Missy Higgins, The Cruel Sea, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers and Jess Hitchcock.

Fresh from a sold-out arena run across Australia and New Zealand, Kelly is riding high following the runaway success of Rita Wrote A Letter, his long-anticipated follow-up to How To Make Gravy. With The Body Keeps The Score, Kelly turns inward, reflecting on the impact of trauma and the way it lingers in both body and memory.

The title is drawn from psychiatrist Bessel van der Kolk’s celebrated book of the same name. Kelly recalls first encountering it during a long drive from Mullumbimby to Melbourne. “It’s an investigation into the complex effects of trauma, how it can become buried in our bodies. How it can surface unexpectedly and cause harm not only to the person who experienced the trauma but to those who love them,” Kelly explains. “I carried the title with me ever since that drive until one day last year at Bill Miller’s place, playing around with a tune, the words started to come out.”

Co-written with acclaimed Australian musician Bill Miller, who also adds atmospheric e-bow and vocal harmonies, the song is one of the most contemplative moments in Kelly’s four-decade career. It’s a stark reminder that even at 70, he continues to create work that challenges, resonates and inspires.

That connection will be on full display when Kelly returns to the stage for the Red Hot Summer Tour in early 2026. Known for its blockbuster line-ups and sun-drenched atmosphere, the touring festival has become a staple of the Australian summer. Kelly last appeared on the bill in 2020, and says he’s eager to make more memories with fans, “The band and I have many great memories from our last Red Hot Summer tour. We’re looking forward to making some new ones!”

The 2026 series kicks off in Warrnambool, Victoria, before winding its way through regional centres and coastal towns, finishing in Victor Harbor, South Australia. With Missy Higgins, The Cruel Sea, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers and Jess Hitchcock also on the line-up, tickets are expected to sell fast.

Red Hot Summer Tour 2026 Dates

Paul Kelly with Missy Higgins, The Cruel Sea, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers, Jess Hitchcock

Saturday 17 January – Warrnambool Racecourse, Warrnambool VIC

Saturday 24 January – Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

Saturday 31 January – Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

Sunday 1 February – Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Sunday 8 February – Werribee Park, Werribee South VIC

Saturday 14 February – Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Sunday 15 February – Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW

Saturday 28 February – Gateway Lakes, Wodonga VIC

Sunday 8 March – Launceston Country Club, Launceston TAS

Saturday 14 March – Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo VIC

Saturday 21 March – Kent Reserve, Victor Harbor SA

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Seventy will arrive on 7 November and features collaborations with Meg Washington and Rebecca Barnard, as well as songs inspired by W.B. Yeats and even J.R.R. Tolkien. Its cover photograph by Dean Podmore echoes Jon Lewis’ iconic 1988 portrait of Kelly, bridging decades of artistry.

For more than forty years, Paul Kelly’s music has been interwoven with Australia’s cultural DNA – from anthems like From Little Things Big Things Grow to multilingual Christmas albums and Shakespearean adaptations. His work with Indigenous artists such as Kev Carmody, Archie Roach and Yothu Yindi underscores his role as not just a songwriter, but a chronicler of Australia’s social conscience.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)