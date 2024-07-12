Paul Kelly To Tour North America With Keb’Mo and Shawn Colvin - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly is heading out on tour in North America with Keb’Mo and Shawn Colvin in September and October.

Some of the shows will be with the Kelly band, some will be solo with his nephew Dan Kelly.

These will be Paul Kelly’s first North America dates in seven years. The tour will start on September 11 on Ottawa Canada.

TOUR DATES:

* designates dates with Keb’Mo’ & Shawn Colvin

# designates Paul Kelly with Dan Kelly

09.11 Ottawa, ON @ Landsdowne Park/CityFolk 2024 #

09.14 Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center *

09.15 Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center *

09.16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park *

09.18 Joliet, IL @ Rialto Sqaure Theatre *

09.20 Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center *

09.21 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

09.22 Knoxville, TN @ Tennesse Theater *

09.24 Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts *

09.25 Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center/Carpenter Theatre *

09.27 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium *

09.28 Columbus, GA @ RiverCenter For The Performing Arts *

10.01 Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater *

10.02 Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre *

10.04 Fayetteville, AR @ Walton Arts Center/Baum Walker Hall *

10.05 Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts *

10.06 Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom *

10.07 Los Angeles, CA @ Tertegram Ballroom #

10.09 New York, NY @ TBA #

10.11 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival #

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

