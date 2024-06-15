 Paul McCartney Premieres Video for 50 Year Old ‘Soily’ - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney and Wings One Hand Clapping

Paul McCartney Premieres Video for 50 Year Old ‘Soily’

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2024

in News

In April 1974 Paul McCartney and Wings gathered at Abbey Road Studios in London for the filming of a documentary and release of a live album to be called ‘One Hand Clapping’. The album was finally released this week, 50 years later on 14 June 2024.

Check out the video for ‘Soily’.

Parts of ‘One Hand Clapping’ have been released over the years. ‘Bluebird’, ‘Jet’, ‘Band on the Run’, ‘Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five’ and ‘Country Dreamer’ were on the deluxe edition of ‘Band On the Run’ in 2010. ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ was on the 2011 edition of ‘McCartney’ and ‘Soily’, Baby Face’ and ‘Love My baby’ were on the 2014 edition of ‘Venus and Mars’.

Wings was Paul and Linda McCartney, Denny Laine, and Geoff Britton.

There were plans to released the documentary in 2010 with the Band on the Run box set but that was abandoned and it is so far still unreleased.

CD1
1. One Hand Clapping
2. Jet
3. Soily
4. C Moon
5. Maybe Im Amazed
6. My Love
7. Bluebird
8. Lets Love
9. All Of You
10. Ill Give You a Ring
11. Band on the Run
12. Live and Let Die
13. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
14. Baby Face
CD2
1. Let Me Roll It
2. Blue Moon of Kentucky
3. Power Cut
4. Love My Baby
5. Let It Be
6. The Long and Winding Road/Lady Madonna
7. Juniors Farm
8. Sally G
9. Tomorrow
10. Go Now
11. Wild Life
12. Hi, Hi, Hi

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Joe Walsh of Eagles performing at Rod Laver Arena on 22 February 2015. (photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eagles To Play Residency At Las Vegas Sphere

Eagles will do a run of dates at the Sphere in Las Vegas in September and October.

1 day ago
‘Always On My Mind’ Songwriter Mark James Dies at 83

Mark James, composer of the Elvis hits ‘Always On My Mind’ and ‘Suspicious Minds’, has died in Nashville at age 83.

1 day ago
Andy Summers by Dennis Mukai
Andy Summers of The Police To Play Australian Shows

The Police lead guitarist Andy Summers will tour Australia as a solo artist in September.

2 days ago
John Lennon Mind Games box
John Lennon Mind Games Box Features Hidden Tracks

When the John Lennon ‘Mind Games’ box set was announced we were told that the album would contain hidden tracks.

3 days ago
Charlie Musselwhite by Andrea Zucker
Charlie Musselwhite Australian Tour Opening Acts Revealed

Fiona Boyes, Frank Sultana, Dana Gehrman, Dave Brewer and The Night Owls will open for Charlie Musselwhite at his shows around Australia in September.

3 days ago
Françiose Hardy
French Singer Françoise Hardy Dies At 80

French pop singer Françoise Hardy has died at age 80 after a 20 year battle with cancer. Hardy was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer in 2004 and later laryngeal cancer.

3 days ago
The Saints
Ed Kuepper And Ivor Hay Reform The Saints With Members of Mudhoney, Sunnyboys and Bad Seeds

The Saints founding members Ed Kuepper and Ivor Hay will reform the band for an Australian tour in November.

3 days ago