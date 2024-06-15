Paul McCartney Premieres Video for 50 Year Old ‘Soily’ - Noise11.com

In April 1974 Paul McCartney and Wings gathered at Abbey Road Studios in London for the filming of a documentary and release of a live album to be called ‘One Hand Clapping’. The album was finally released this week, 50 years later on 14 June 2024.
Check out the video for ‘Soily’.
Parts of ‘One Hand Clapping’ have been released over the years. ‘Bluebird’, ‘Jet’, ‘Band on the Run’, ‘Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five’ and ‘Country Dreamer’ were on the deluxe edition of ‘Band On the Run’ in 2010. ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ was on the 2011 edition of ‘McCartney’ and ‘Soily’, Baby Face’ and ‘Love My baby’ were on the 2014 edition of ‘Venus and Mars’.
Wings was Paul and Linda McCartney, Denny Laine, and Geoff Britton.
There were plans to released the documentary in 2010 with the Band on the Run box set but that was abandoned and it is so far still unreleased.
CD1
1. One Hand Clapping
2. Jet
3. Soily
4. C Moon
5. Maybe Im Amazed
6. My Love
7. Bluebird
8. Lets Love
9. All Of You
10. Ill Give You a Ring
11. Band on the Run
12. Live and Let Die
13. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
14. Baby Face
CD2
1. Let Me Roll It
2. Blue Moon of Kentucky
3. Power Cut
4. Love My Baby
5. Let It Be
6. The Long and Winding Road/Lady Madonna
7. Juniors Farm
8. Sally G
9. Tomorrow
10. Go Now
11. Wild Life
12. Hi, Hi, Hi
