Paul McCartney & Wings ‘One Hand Clapping’ Gets Official Release After 50 Years - Noise11.com

A soundtrack for ‘One Hand Clapping’, the Paul McCartney & Wings doco from 1974, has finally been released after 50 years.

‘One Hand Clapping’ introduced a brand new Wings line-up for the first time with guitarist Jimmy McCulloch and drummer Geoff Britton becoming official Wings members.

The album features McCartney rarities including the previously unreleased ‘Blackpool’.

From the official statement:

Filmed and recorded over four days and directed by David Litchfield, the release of One Hand Clapping is a historic moment for Paul McCartney fans. Over the years, various parts of One Hand Clapping have been bootlegged with varying degrees of success. Some of the material has also appeared on official McCartney releases. However, the June 14 release of One Hand Clapping, which features the original artwork designed for the project, including a TV sales brochure for the unreleased film at the time, is the first time the audio for the film—plus several additional songs recorded off-camera–have been officially issued. One Hand Clapping showcased Wings‘ new line-up, fresh off their return from Nashville, where they recorded the classic single Junior’s Farm. Following the sudden departure of Denny Seiwell and Henry McCullough the previous year on the eve of recording the Wings masterpiece Band on the Run, Paul, Linda, and Denny Laine were now joined by guitarist Jimmy McCulloch and drummer Geoff Britton. Additionally joining the band in the studio were orchestral arranger Del Newman and saxophonist Howie Casey, who had previously played with Paul in Hamburg and would go on to join the Wings touring band.

Opening with an instrumental jam that would become the One Hand Clapping theme song, the album features live-in-studio renditions of Wings mega-hits “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Jet,” “My Love,” “Hi, Hi, Hi,” “Junior’s Farm,” Paul’s much loved solo song “Maybe I’m Amazed,” reworked extracts of Beatles’ classics “Let It Be,” “The Long and Winding Road” and “Lady Madonna,” the Moody Blues hit “Go Now” with Denny Laine singing, and a Paul solo piano version of the Harry Akst/Benny Davis Tin Pan Alley classic “Baby Face.” One Hand Clapping will be released in multiple formats, including an online exclusive 2LP + 7” package featuring an exclusive vinyl single of previously unreleased solo performances recorded on the final day of the sessions in the backyard of Abbey Road studios. These include the unreleased track “Blackpool,” The Beatles’ iconic “Blackbird,” Wings B-side “Country Dreamer,” and cover versions of Eddie Cochran’s “Twenty Flight Rock” (the first song Paul played to John Lennon when they met in 1957) and Buddy Holly’s “Peggy Sue” and “I’m Gonna Love You Too.”

ONE HAND CLAPPING FORMATS

2LP + 7” (D2C)

*Previously released 2010 Band on the Run Archive Collection DVD

** Previously released as bonus audio on Archive Collection releases

Disc 1

SIDE ONE

1. One Hand Clapping* 02:15

2. Jet* 03:59

3. Soily* 03:55

4. C Moon/Little Woman Love* 03:19

5. Maybe I’m Amazed* 04:52

6. My Love* 04:15

SIDE TWO

01. Bluebird* 03:27

02. Let’s Love* 01:09

03. All of You* 02:04

04. I’ll Give You a Ring* 02:03

05. Band on the Run* 05:20

06. Live and Let Die* 03:26

07. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five* 05:50

08. Baby Face* 01:56

Disc 2

SIDE ONE

1. Let Me Roll It** 04:28

2. Blue Moon of Kentucky 03:05

3. Power Cut 01:33

4. Love My Baby 01:13

5. Let It Be 01:02

6. The Long and Winding Road/Lady Madonna 02:10

SIDE TWO

1. Junior’s Farm 04:17

2. Sally G 03:28

3. Tomorrow 02:12

4. Go Now 03:35

5. Wild Life 04:30

6. Hi, Hi, Hi 03:57

Disc 3 (7”)

1. Blackpool 01:43

2. Blackbird 02:27

3. Country Dreamer** 02:17

SIDE TWO

1. Twenty Flight Rock 02:08

2. Peggy Sue 01:24

3. I’m Gonna Love You Too 01:10

2LP / 2CD

Disc 1

SIDE ONE

1. One Hand Clapping* 02:15

2. Jet* 03:59

3. Soily* 03:55

4. C Moon/Little Woman Love* 03:19

5. Maybe I’m Amazed* 04:52

6. My Love* 04:15

SIDE TWO

1. Bluebird* 03:27

2. Let’s Love* 01:09

3. All of You* 02:04

4. I’ll Give You a Ring* 02:03

5. Band on the Run* 05:20

6. Live and Let Die* 03:26

7. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five* 05:50

8. Baby Face* 01:56

SIDE ONE

1. Let Me Roll It** 04:28

2. Blue Moon of Kentucky 03:05

3. Power Cut 01:33

4. Love My Baby 01:13

5. Let It Be 01:02

6. The Long and Winding Road/Lady Madonna 02:10

SIDE TWO

1. Junior’s Farm 04:17

2. Sally G 03:28

3. Tomorrow 02:12

4. Go Now 03:35

5. Wild Life 04:30

6. Hi, Hi, Hi 03:57

One Hand Clapping will also be available to stream in Dolby Atmos

Atmos mix by Giles Martin and Steve Orchard

One Hand Clapping by Paul McCartney and Wings:

Paul McCartney: vocals, bass, piano, electric piano, Hammond organ, celeste, harmonium, acoustic guitar

Linda McCartney: Moog, electric piano, Mellotron, tambourine, backing vocals

Danny Laine: vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar

Jimmy McCulloch: electric guitar, backing vocals

Geoff Britton: drums

Featuring Tuxedo Brass Band and Howie Casey

Orchestra conducted by Del Newman

Produced by Paul McCartney

