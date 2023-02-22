Paul Weller To Open For Blur At Wembley Stadium - Noise11.com

Paul Weller is supporting Blur at their second Wembley Stadium show.

The Modfather, 2 tone ska revival band The Selecter and Snooker Champion/DJ Steve Davis will join the reunited Britpop legends at the London gig on July 9.

A second date was added at the 90,000-capacity venue after the first night, on July 8, swiftly sold out.

Blur are performing together for the first time in seven years.

They will also play Beauregard Festival in Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Normandy on July 6, however, the pair of Wembley shows are their only UK dates of 2023.

Lead guitarist Graham recently described playing Wembley for the first time as a dream come true.

He said: “Turns out it’s incredibly difficult to arrange something like this, you know, the technical resources, the staff, the places to play. All of these things are in very, very short supply.

“So it went right up to the wire, but it’s very hard to turn something like that down.

“We’re a band that’s done almost everything it’s possible to do … what an iconic place, what an iconic venue. It’s just incredibly exciting.”

He added: “It’s one of these iconic places that are secretly up on your bucket list, even though you pretend they’re not.

“I sincerely hope we are a band that can fill a stadium like that. I don’t want there to be four people and a dog.”

Blur haven’t toured together since their run in support of their comeback LP ‘The Magic Whip’ in 2015, though Damon reunited with his three bandmates at his Africa Express show in his hometown of Leytonstone in 2019.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

