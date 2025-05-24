Paul Williams Co-writer, Songwriter Roger Nichols Dies At Age 84 - Noise11.com

Roger Nichols, the legendary songwriter and co-writer to Paul Williams, has died at the age of 84.

Nichols wrote the music to Williams’ lyrics for The Carpenters ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’. The song was originally written as a commercial for Crocker Bank in the USA. Richard Carpenter heard the ad and thought it would make a great Carpenters song.

Williams and Nichols also wrote ‘Rainy Days and Mondays’ for The Carpenters.

Other songs include ‘Time of Your Life’ for Paul Anka, ‘Out in the Country’ for Three Dog Night, ‘Travelin’ Boy’ for Art Garfunkel and ‘I Never Had It So Good’ by Barbra Streisand.

Paul Williams posted this about his friend Roger Nichols:

The first song, Roger Nichols and I wrote was called “it’s hard to say goodbye. “… Sadly, we hit the nail on the head. Roger Nichols passed away peacefully four days ago, at home with his beautiful family …his wife Terry and the daughters he was so proud of, Claire and Caitlin at his side. They were his dream come true. His greatest joy Roger was my writing partner and my music school… a collaborator

for years and a friend for life. I was an out of work actor looking for a career in music when I was signed by A&M records publishing. They were looking for a lyricist for Roger Nichols. An industrial strength, lucky break that changed my life. We wrote almost every day for several years. He was as disciplined as he was talented. I had the attention span of a sea otter… I was ready for a break after three hours and Roger would plunge ahead for another four or five. The words were born of the beauty in his completed melodies.

I wrote what I heard, note for note…word for word. The lyrics waiting in the emotion already in his music. He made it easy. After many wonderful productive years, I wanted us to write songs for movies. He had another dream. He said I wanna go fishing … wanna go back to Montana. He smiled and said something about having a family and maybe making a home by a nice little river… it was clear that he was already gone. A few years ago, I visited him and met Terry and the girls at the house by the river …and I knew he found his dream. One last story. Roger was really excited when his daughter Caitlin was getting married last September. He chuckled and asked, “can you picture me wheeling down the aisle in my wheelchair, holding my daughter’s hand?” Of course, I said yes then …. and right now Roger, I can picture thousands of proud dads and their beautiful daughters that walked down the aisle to your gorgeous music or danced their father and daughter dance to We’ve only just begun… picture them standing and applauding what you brought to their lives and to mine. You brought love and beauty into this world, and we will never forget you. In gratitude with much love… Paul

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook