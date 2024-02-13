Pearl Jam Announce New Album and First Australian Dates In A Decade - Noise11.com

Pearl Jam will return to Australia and New Zealand for the first time since the Big Day Out of 2014 in November and there is a new album Dark Matter also on the way.

First, the new record ‘Dark Matter’ was previewed with the release of the title track.

Pearl Jam is Eddie Vedder [vocals], Jeff Ament [bass], Stone Gossard[rhythm guitar], Mike McCready [lead guitar], and Matt Cameron [drums. The album was produced Andrew Watt.

Eddie Vedder said: “I’m getting chills, because I have good memories. We’re still looking for ways to communicate. We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work. No hyperbole, I think this is our best work.”

Jeff Ament added, “What Ed said about getting us in a room at this point, we felt like we were about to make a really important record. A lot of that had to do with the atmosphere Andrew set up. He has encyclopedic knowledge of our history, not only as a band and how we wrote songs, but as players. He could pinpoint things we did on old songs to the point where I was like, ‘What the fuck is he talking about?’ His excitement was contagious. He’s a force. I just want to say thanks for keeping us on track. I couldn’t be prouder of us as a band. I feel so grateful for the fans, but mostly for my brothers and these people I’ve made music with.”

Dark Matter will be released on 19 April 2024.

Dark Matter Tracklist

1. Scared of Fear

2. React, Respond

3. Wreckage

4. Dark Matter

5. Won’t Tell

6. Upper Hand

7. Waiting for Stevie

8. Running

9. Something Special

10. Got to Give

11. Setting Sun

Dark Matter World Tour Dates 2024

Australia And New Zealand (with special guests The Pixies)

November 8 , Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, Auckland

November 13, Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast

November 16, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 21, Giants Stadium, Sydney

Tickets will be available two ways:

1. A Ten Club members-only presale will be held through Ticketmaster Request for eligible members. Only paid Ten Club members active as of Monday, February 12 are eligible to participate in this presale. More info at pearljam.com

2. Fans can register for a chance to participate in the Dark Matter World Tour 2024 registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam by Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 PM local time for Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand shows and by Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 pm PT for North America shows. This will be the only way for fans to participate in the onsale. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale.

Dark Matter World Tour Dates:

May 04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

May 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 25 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival

May 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 30 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 22 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

Jun 25 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

Jun 29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 02 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

Jul 03 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

Jul 06 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

Jul 08 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

Jul 11 – Madrid, SE @ Mad Cool Festival

Jul 13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

Aug 22 – Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Aug 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug 29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug 31 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Sep 03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sep 04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sep 07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sep 09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sep 12 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Sep 15 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Sep 17 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Nov 08 – Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

Nov 13 – Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium

Nov 16 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

Nov 21 – Sydney, AU @ Giants Stadium

Noise11.com

