Pearl Jam Cancel Two More European Shows Due To Illness - Noise11.com

Pearl Jam Cancel Two More European Shows Due To Illness

by Music-News.com on July 2, 2024

in News

Pearl Jam have cancelled two more European concerts due to ongoing illness.

Pearl Jam cancelled their concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday due to illness within the group.

On Sunday, they announced on social media that they had to cancel their upcoming gigs in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday and Wednesday because they are “yet to make a full recovery”.

“The impacts of this decision are not lost on us. We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money, and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band and it is heart wrenching to have to disappoint you. We also appreciate the many people whose hard work goes into making these shows happen,” their statement reads.

“Please trust we never take these decisions lightly and try to do everything possible to show up for you all. We wish a reschedule had been possible for this tour leg and hope to come back to Berlin soon.”

Pearl Jam concluded their post by writing, “Thank you for (your) continued understanding and support, it means the world.”

The band kicked off their Dark Matter World Tour in Canada in May and are expected to wrap up the trek in Australia in November.

They are next scheduled to perform at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday 6 July.

