Perry Farrell To Tour Porno For Pyros For First Time In 25 Years - Noise11.com

Perry Farrell is taking Porno For Pyros back on the road for the first time in 25 years.
When Perry spoke to Noise11 earlier in 2023 he confirmed there is new music for both Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction on the way and at the time he said Jane’s was the priority. It appears that has now been reversed. The upcoming North American tour will mark the 30th anniversary of the release of the first Pornos album released on 27 April, 1993.
Porno For Pyros only released two albums. The second ‘Good God’s Urge’ came out on 28 May, 1996.
21 dates have been announced by Live Nation starting 8 October 2023 in California.
PORNO FOR PYROS’ “Horns, Thorns En Halos” 2023 tour dates:
Oct. 08 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Oct. 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas
Oct. 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union*
Oct. 19 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
Oct. 23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Oct. 24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Oct. 29 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
Oct. 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 01 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov. 03 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino and Racing*
Nov. 05 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Nov. 07 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Nov. 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Nov. 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 17 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
Nov. 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
Nov. 20 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
