Perry Farrell To Tour Porno For Pyros For First Time In 25 Years - Noise11.com

Perry Farrell is taking Porno For Pyros back on the road for the first time in 25 years.

When Perry spoke to Noise11 earlier in 2023 he confirmed there is new music for both Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction on the way and at the time he said Jane’s was the priority. It appears that has now been reversed. The upcoming North American tour will mark the 30th anniversary of the release of the first Pornos album released on 27 April, 1993.

Porno For Pyros only released two albums. The second ‘Good God’s Urge’ came out on 28 May, 1996.

21 dates have been announced by Live Nation starting 8 October 2023 in California.

PORNO FOR PYROS’ “Horns, Thorns En Halos” 2023 tour dates:

Oct. 08 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Oct. 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

Oct. 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union*

Oct. 19 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Oct. 23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Oct. 24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Oct. 29 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Oct. 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 01 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov. 03 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino and Racing*

Nov. 05 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 07 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov. 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Nov. 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 17 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Nov. 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Nov. 20 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

