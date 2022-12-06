Pete Doherty Expecting First Child - Noise11.com

Pete Doherty and his wife Katia de Vidas are reportedly expecting their first child together.

Doherty reportedly revealed the pregnancy news live onstage during a concert in Strasbourg, France on Monday night.

Multiple sources confirmed the news to MailOnline, with one insider saying, “They were happily talking about the news with fans after the show who waited behind to speak to them.”

Pete began dating Katia, who plays keyboard in his band, in 2012 and they got married in the French seaside town of Étretat – where they live – in September 2021, just days after confirming their engagement.

The baby will be Pete’s third child in total. He shares 19-year-old son Astile with singer-songwriter Lisa Moorish and 10-year-old daughter Erin with South African model Lindi Hingston.

Neither Pete nor Katia has publicly commented on the report.

They are touring France this week with French musician Frédéric Lo in support of Pete and Frédéric’s joint album The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime. The mini-trek concludes in Paris on Saturday.

