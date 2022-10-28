Peter Farnan Premieres Second Video From Home - Noise11.com

Boom Crash Opera’s Peter Farnan has revealed a second glimpse of his solo album ‘Home’ with another new song ‘When Your Parents Go’.

Peter recorded ‘Home’ at home in the past few years when everyone was at home and as a result used his homebodies, his partner and daughters to assist with vocals and some instuments. Peter’s good friend and Boom Crash Opera co-founder Richard Pleasance was also involved. Along the way you will also hear drums by stalwart Ben Wiesner (ex The Audreys) as well as Soren Maryasin.

The album ‘Home’ is available on Bandcamp and streaming here.

Peter will perform with Models on Sunday at the Corner Hotel and in November with Rebecca Barnard.

Dates are:

Sunday October 30 (matinee): The Corner Hotel (with Models)

Friday November 25: Open Studio (with Rebecca Barnard)

