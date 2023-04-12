Peter Frampton Announces Post Farewell US Tour Never Say Never - Noise11.com

When Peter Frampton finished his ‘Finale: The Farewell Tour’ in Germany in November 2022 he thought he was set for retirement. But Never Say Never.

In a statement Peter has announced the finale wasn’t the end and he will be back for more. “At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, ‘Never Say Never’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I’m so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter.”

Peter’s setlist from that last show in Germany was:

Baby (Somethin’s Happening) (from Somethin’s Happening, 1974)

Lying (from Premonition, 1986)

Lines on My Face (from Frampton’s Camel, 1973)

Show Me the Way (from Frampton, 1975)

The Lodger (from Wind of Change, 1972)

It’s a Plain Shame (from Wind of Change, 1972)

Georgia (On My Mind) (Hoagy Carmichael and His Orchestra cover)

All I Wanna Be (Is by Your Side) (from Wind of Change, 1972)

Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)

(I’ll Give You) Money (from Frampton, 1975)

Baby, I Love Your Way (from Frampton, 1975)

Do You Feel Like We Do (from Frampton’s Camel, 1973)

Encore:

Four Day Creep (Ida Cox cover)

I Don’t Need No Doctor (Nickolas Ashford cover)

While My Guitar Gently Weeps (The Beatles cover)

PETER FRAMPTON LIVE

June 21—Rose Music Center at The Heights—Huber Heights, OH

June 22—PNC Pavilion at Riverbend—Cincinnati, OH

June 24—Red Hat Amphitheater—Raleigh, NC

June 25—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre—Charlotte, NC

June 27—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre—Alpharetta, GA

June 28—The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre—St. Augustine, FL

June 30—Hard Rock Live Orlando—Orlando, FL

July 2—The Sound at Coachman Park—Clearwater, FL

July 3—Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Live—Hollywood, FL

July 13—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion—Gilford, NH

July 15—Wind Creek Event Center—Bethlehem, PA

July 16—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena—Atlantic City, NJ

July 18—MGM Music Hall at Fenway—Boston, MA

July 20—The Theater at MGM National Harbor—Oxon Hill, MD

July 22—Foxwoods Resort Casino, Premier Theater—Mashantucket, CT

July 23—The Capitol Theatre—Port Chester, NY

July 25—The Capitol Theatre—Port Chester, NY

July 26—The Paramount—Huntington, NY

July 28—Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center—Verona, NY

July 29—Fallsview Casino Resort—Niagara Falls, ON

August 10—Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn—Troutdale, OR

August 12—Thunder Valley Casino—Lincoln, CA

August 13—Yaamava’ Theater—Highland, CA

August 15—The Masonic—San Francisco, CA

August 18—The Pearl—Las Vegas, NV

August 19—Sandy Amphitheater—Sandy, UT

