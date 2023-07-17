Peter Frampton At The Royal Albert Hall To Be Released As Live Album - Noise11.com

On 8 November 2022, Peter Frampton performed at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. Nine songs from the 16 set concert will be released as Peter’s next live album.

How the fuck is @peterframpton not in @rockhall? This is him last night (playing with a degenerative muscle disease and) still shredding his guitar pic.twitter.com/KJCi4HtCGQ — Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) July 16, 2023

It is a shame the full concert is being released as Peter performed Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’ and George Harrison’s Beatles classic ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’, both of which have been left off the album.

8 November 2022 setlist Royal Albert Hall

Baby (Somethin’s Happening) (from Something’s Happening, 1974)

Lying (from Premonition, 1986)

Lines on My Face (from Frampton’s Camel, 1973)

Show Me the Way (from Frampton, 1975)

The Lodger (from Wind of Change, 1972)

It’s a Plain Shame (from Wind of Change, 1972)

Georgia (On My Mind) (Hoagy Carmichael and His Orchestra cover)

All I Wanna Be (Is by Your Side) (from Wind of Change, 1972)

Breaking All the Rules (from Breaking All The Rules, 1981)

Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)

(I’ll Give You) Money (from Frampton, 1975)

Baby, I Love Your Way (from Frampton, 1975)

Do You Feel Like We Do (from Frampton’s Camel, 1973)

Encore:

Four Day Creep (Ida Cox cover)

I Don’t Need No Doctor (Nickolas Ashford cover)

While My Guitar Gently Weeps (The Beatles cover)

Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall setlist

1. Something’s Happening

2. Lying

3. Lines On My Face

4. Show Me The Way

5. Georgia On My Mind

6. All I Wanna Be (Is By Your Side)

7. (I’ll Give You) Money

8. Baby, I Love Your Way

9. Do You Feel Like We Do?

PETER FRAMPTON LIVE

July 15—Wind Creek Event Center—Bethlehem, PA

July 16—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena—Atlantic City, NJ

July 18—MGM Music Hall at Fenway—Boston, MA

July 20—The Theater at MGM National Harbor—Oxon Hill, MD

July 22—Foxwoods Resort Casino, Premier Theater—Mashantucket, CT

July 23—The Capitol Theatre—Port Chester, NY

July 25—The Capitol Theatre—Port Chester, NY

July 26—The Paramount—Huntington, NY

July 28—Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center—Verona, NY

July 29—Fallsview Casino Resort—Niagara Falls, ON

August 10—Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn—Troutdale, OR

August 12—Thunder Valley Casino—Lincoln, CA

August 13—Yaamava’ Theater—Highland, CA

August 15—The Masonic—San Francisco, CA

August 16—Arlington Theatre—Santa Barbara, CA

August 18—The Pearl—Las Vegas, NV

August 19—Sandy Amphitheater—Sandy, UT

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

