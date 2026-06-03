Peter Frampton Documentary To Premiere At Tribeca As Rock Legend Reflects On Five Decades Of Triumph And Survival - Noise11 Music News

Peter Frampton’s extraordinary rise, fall and resurgence is the focus of a new feature-length documentary, Frampton, premiering at the 2026 Tribeca Festival as the guitarist marks 50 years since the release of Frampton Comes Alive!

by Paul Cashmere

Peter Frampton’s remarkable journey from teenage pop star to one of rock music’s most enduring live performers is set to be explored in a new documentary, Frampton, which will receive its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 4, 2026. The film arrives as Frampton celebrates the 50th anniversary of Frampton Comes Alive!, the blockbuster 1976 live album that transformed him into one of the biggest artists in the world and remains one of the most successful live recordings in music history.

The documentary traces the full arc of Frampton’s career, from his beginnings in British bands The Herd and Humble Pie through to solo superstardom, career setbacks, personal adversity and a late-career renaissance that has seen him return to stages around the world despite living with the progressive muscle disorder Inclusion Body Myositis.

Directed by Frampton’s longtime musical collaborator Rob Arthur, the film is positioned as an intimate portrait of the guitarist and singer, allowing Frampton to tell much of the story in his own words. The documentary combines archival footage with contemporary performances from his recent tours, creating a narrative that examines not only where Frampton has been, but where he remains determined to go.

The release coincides with renewed attention on Frampton’s legacy following his 2024 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recent announcement of Carry The Light, his first album of new material in 16 years.

Among those appearing in the film are fellow musicians and cultural figures including Ringo Starr, Tom Morello, Alice Cooper, Sheryl Crow, Herb Alpert, Nancy Wilson, Bill Wyman, Tommy Shaw and Graham Nash, alongside filmmaker Cameron Crowe and actress Kate Hudson. Family members Julian Frampton, Mia Frampton and Jade Frampton also contribute to the story.

At the centre of the documentary is the extraordinary success of Frampton Comes Alive!, released in 1976. The album generated enduring classics including Show Me The Way, Baby, I Love Your Way and Do You Feel Like We Do. The record spent months atop the charts and established Frampton as one of the defining rock stars of the decade.

The film also addresses the challenges that followed. After the commercial disappointment of the film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and changing musical tastes at the end of the 1970s, Frampton’s career entered a prolonged downturn. A near-fatal car accident in the Bahamas and the loss of his prized guitars in a cargo plane crash further complicated his professional and personal life.

Yet Frampton’s story is ultimately one of persistence. One of the documentary’s key themes is his ability to reinvent himself through different phases of his career. His work with David Bowie during the Glass Spider era helped reintroduce him to audiences in the late 1980s, while his continued touring and recording maintained a loyal following even when mainstream commercial success proved elusive.

The film also revisits one of the most remarkable chapters of Frampton’s later life. In 2019 he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis, a degenerative muscle disease that affects strength and mobility. At the time he announced what was intended to be a farewell tour. Instead, the diagnosis became another turning point. Frampton eventually returned to performing, adapting his stage presentation while continuing to play guitar at a level that has impressed both audiences and fellow musicians.

That resilience has become central to how many fans and industry peers view Frampton today. The documentary presents his continued performances not as a nostalgic victory lap but as evidence of an artist determined to remain creative despite significant physical challenges.

Produced by Daniel E. Catullo III, with editing by Mark Staunton and a screenplay by Rob Arthur and Ralph Chapman, Frampton arrives at a time when music documentaries increasingly serve as both historical records and reassessments of major artists. For Frampton, whose career has often been reduced to the massive commercial success of a single album, the film offers a broader perspective on a musician whose influence extends well beyond one extraordinary moment in the 1970s.

As Frampton continues touring and prepares for the release of new music, the documentary arrives as both a celebration and a reassessment of a career that has endured far longer than many expected. Fifty years after Frampton Comes Alive! changed his life, Frampton presents the story of an artist who refused to disappear.

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