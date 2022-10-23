Peter Frampton Is Recording His 19th Album - Noise11.com

Peter Frampton is recording his 19th studio album.

Frampton released his first record 50 years ago and is now creating an album full of self-penned tracks.

He said: “I’m recording brand-new material right now. No co-writers, all my own songs and I’m throwing out a lot already because every track has got to be a winner. I’m going nowhere Framptom has gone before!”

Meanwhile, Frampton – who released his 18th album ‘Frampton Forgets the Words ‘ just last year – also added that becoming a teen idol in the 1960s was a “big surprise” to him and joked that his “good looks” got him into “trouble.”

He told Uncut magazine: “Your career has been marked by unexpected turns ever since your teens, when you were a brilliant guitar player who got shoved in front of the mic in The Herd in 1967… Yeah, becoming a teen idol was as big a surprise to me as the other guys. My guitar playing did good for me, but my looks got me into trouble – both I thank my parents for, ha! But through all the ups and downs you have to pick yourself up and move on.”

Peter Frampton now lives in Nashville and explained that his mantra was the reason behind his determination to return to the UK and Europe for a final tour but teased that the “farewell” nature of the show – which is due to conclude at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 8 November – may become “indefinite” if things go well.

He said: I don’t ever give up on things. That’s why I didn’t give up on the farewell tour coming to the UK and Europe. It was a must for me. And if it goes well, I might be able to go to other places, too. So it’s an indefinite farewell, really.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

