Peter Freebairn Finds New Light With ‘Sweet Emotion' - Noise11.com

Peter Freebairn Finds New Light With ‘Sweet Emotion’

by Paul Cashmere on November 11, 2025

in News

Melbourne singer-songwriter Peter Freebairn returns with Sweet Emotion, the first taste of his post-Silhouettes & Cigarettes era and a bright burst of guitar-driven optimism that sees him stepping further into the power pop world he grew up loving. Following the acclaimed 2024 release of Silhouettes & Cigarettes, Sweet Emotion arrives Friday 7 November 2025 through Pop Preservation Society, marking a new chapter for an artist who has navigated indie bands, radio rotation success and a continual evolution of sound.

Recorded in his home studio, Sweet Emotion captures an athlete-like mindset, all adrenaline and focus. “That feeling of focus and adrenaline was what I wanted to capture,” Freebairn explains. “It is about giving your all.” Lyrically, the track swings between wide-eyed hope, seizing the moment and trusting in self-belief. It is a warm, melodic call to live boldly.

Freebairn, who performs nearly all instruments himself, brings in long-time collaborators Jo George, Lisa Mio and Paul Boyle from his live band Radio Vertigo. Boyle delivers drums, while George and Mio lift the chorus to the clouds with rich harmonies. The track recently premiered live at Fitzroy’s Evelyn Hotel alongside label mates Horizon, hinting at a more rock-centred era ahead.

Peter Freebairn’s journey has been decades in the making. He first cut his teeth in bands as a teenager, finding electricity in live performance and recording rough demos on reel-to-reel tape with schoolmates. His first notable success arrived with The Wish, who earned national airplay, worked with Daniel Jones of Savage Garden, had Reggie Bowman at the desk, and featured Darren Middleton of Powderfinger on a track. “It was quite weird just driving along, turning on the car and hearing yourself on the radio,” he recalls. “It was a really good experience to go through.”

Later came Radio Vertigo, another chapter in honing his melodic instincts and live presence. Through those years, power pop roots stayed front and centre. “I love four-on-the-floor drum sounds. I love playing electric guitar and yeah just straight up tracks,” he says. “I’ve always been attracted to good melodic songs.”

Today, Freebairn sees the solo journey as a continuation of that love of melody and energy, rather than a reinvention. “There’s a big part of me that’s power pop,” he tells Noise11. “Then there’s a big part of me that was into Neil Young as a kid too… but yeah, I love that good vibe going in the track.”

His 2024 debut album Silhouettes & Cigarettes earned widespread attention for its craftsmanship and emotional depth. Freebairn credits his bandmates as essential in translating those songs live. “The four of us take to the stage and we pretty well recreate what’s on the record,” he says. “When you record you might have multiple guitar parts, but live there’s more energy, so you just get the essence of the song across.”

Now, Sweet Emotion suggests a brighter, bolder season ahead, one rooted in Freebairn’s lifelong musical loves – from The Beach Boys’ melodic brilliance to Matthew Sweet’s sunny power pop punch and the lush harmonies of Jellyfish. “You’re not stealing ideas but you’re getting a vibe on how to create and get your message across with that sort of sound,” he explains.

Watch the Noise11 Peter Freebairn interview:

